Former Aztec Joe Corona Earns U.S. Men’s National Team Spot

Corona has 16 caps for the U.S. Men’s National Team

Former San Diego State men’s soccer player Joe Corona has been named to the 23-man U.S. Men’s National Team roster that will play a pair of friendlies against Peru and Brazil in preparation for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup play-off, national team head coach Jurgen Klinsmann announced.

The United States faces Peru on Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. ET in Washington D.C. and Brazil on Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. ET in Foxborough, Mass. The Peru match will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 and the Brazil match will be shown on the ESPN Networks. The contests are the final tune-ups before the Confederations Cup play-off match on Oct. 10 against Mexico at the Rose Bowl, which results in a 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup bid.

Corona, a Chula Vista, Calif., native, has 16 caps for the United States since 2012, scoring a pair of goals in 727 minutes on the pitch. In July, Corona appeared in two matches for the United States at the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup in Chester, Pa., logging full-time in the third place match versus Panama and competing in the quarterfinal match against Cuba. Corona is one of 15 players returning to the national team from July’s Gold Cup squad.

A midfielder, Corona played his freshman season at San Diego State before joining Club Tijuana of Liga MX. He recorded seven points on three goals and one assist in 501 minutes for the Aztecs, making 15 appearances with three starts. His professional career includes 101 appearances with the Xolos and six matches with Veracruz this season.