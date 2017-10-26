Former President to Join Local Nonprofit

By Mario A. Cortez

After a number of resignations on its board of directors, student achievement nonprofit Reality Changers has tapped a former president to fill out a vacancy in its leadership.

Vicente Fox, the 55th president of Mexico from 2000 to 2006, will be joining the Reality Changers board of directors on Nov. 8. Marta Sahagun de Fox, former first lady of Mexico, will be joining as the honorary chair of the board.

According to a press release from Reality Chagers, Fox has been a supporter of the organization since 2011 and was also the keynote speaker at Reality Changers’ 14th annual scholarship celebration in 2014.

“The strategies that (Reality Changers’ Founder and President) Christopher Yanov offers… should not only be implemented in the United States but worldwide,” Fox said. “Today’s youngest generation must have better options than joining street gangs or working with drug cartels and Reality Changers makes me believe that accomplishing that goal is possible.”

Fox will be sitting on a restructured board alongside Consul General of Mexico in San Diego Marcela Celorio, activist Ken Nwadike Jr., and other notable leaders in fields such as education, law, and business.

Incoming board chair Kimberley Phillips Boehm, former Mills College provost, stated the new board is excited to start working alongside Fox.

“We look forward to a dynamic year, beginning with the official welcome for President Fox and Mrs. Fox later next year,” Phillips Boehm said.

Reality Changers will make future announcements on the subject of Fox’s visits to san diego and his activities.