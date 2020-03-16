Free Meals for Kids at Designated School Sites During Coronavirus Closures

By Alberto Garcia

Children between the ages of 2 and 18 can access free meals for breakfast and lunch at certain school sites throughout the county during the school closures due to the coronavirus.

The San Diego County Office of Education released a list of sites where children can receive meals on weekdays beginning March 16th.

The following sites may have differing dates and times depending on school district:

Carlsbad Unified School District

— Jefferson Elementary School, 3743 Jefferson St. (lunch 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Friday)

Chula Vista Elementary School District

— (10 a.m. – 12 p.m. each weekday through April 3, “grab-and-go” meals for lunch and breakfast for next day)

— Vista Square Elementary School, 540 G Street, Chula Vista 91910

— Rice Elementary School, 915 Fourth Ave, Chula Vista, 91910

— Juarez-Lincoln Elementary School, 849 Twining Ave, San Diego 92154

— Harborside Elementary School, 681 Naples Street, Chula Vista 91911

— Casillas Elementary School, 1130 East J St, Chula Vista 91910

— Salt Creek Elementary School, 1055 Hunte Parkway, Chula Vista 91914

— Loma Verde Elementary School, 1450 Loma Lane, Chula Vista 91911

— Muraoka Elementary School, 1644 Santa Alexia Ave, Chula Vista 91913

— Sunnyside Elementary School, 5430 San Miguel Road, Bonita 91902

Grossmont Union High School District

— Juvenile Court and Community Schools (9:30 a.m. breakfast; noon lunch)

— Innovations (North), 450 N. Melrose Drive, Rooms 102 and 103

— 37ECB (Metro), 3720 El Cajon Blvd., back door of school

— SCREC (South), 800 National City Blvd., National City, garage area

— La Mesa (East), 8374 Hercules St., La Mesa, parking area

La Mesa-Spring Valley Schools

(Breakfast for the following day will be distributed with subsequent meals. Meals will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 16-27.)

— La Mesa Arts Academy, 4200 Parks Ave., La Mesa

— Parkway Middle School, 9009 Park Plaza Drive, La Mesa

— Spring Valley Academy, 3900 Conrad Drive, Spring Valley

— STEAM Academy, 1001 Leland St., Spring Valley

Oceanside Unified School District

(11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. pick-up Monday through Friday)

— Oceanside High School, 1 Pirates Cove Way

— El Camino High School, 400 Rancho Del Oro Drive

— Mission Elementary, 2100 Mission Ave.

— Libby Elementary, 423 W. Redondo Drive

Poway Unified School District

(Free brown-bag lunches available at all school sites from 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Free bagged breakfasts available from 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. at sites that normally serve breakfast.)

— Los Penasquitos Elementary School, 14125 Cuca St, San Diego

— Midland Elementary School, 13910 Midland Rd, Poway

— Pomerado Elementary School, 12321 9th St, Poway

— Valley Elementary School, 13000 Bowron Rd #5799, Poway

— Meadowbrook Middle School, 12320 Meadowbrook Lane, Poway

— Mt. Carmel High School, 9550 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego

— Poway High School, 15500 Espola Rd, Poway

— Westview High School, 13500 Camino Del Sur (lunches will be distributed in front of the campus. Students picking up meals must provide their pin number for tracking purposes only.

San Diego Unified School District

(The Food Service Department will conduct a drive-through or walk-up distribution. Children will need to be present to receive meals, and each child 18 years and younger can take one lunch and one breakfast for the next day. All food must be consumed off site. Meal distribution times for all locations are from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.)

— Clark Middle, 4388 Thorn St.

— Cherokee Point Elementary, 3735 38th St.

— Sherman Elementary, 301 22nd St.

— Zamorano Elementary, 2655 Casey St.

— Kearny High, 1954 Komet Way

— O’Farrell Charter, 6130 Skyline Drive

— Walker Elementary, 245 Hillery Drive

— Farb Middle, 880 La Cuenta Drive

San Ysidro School District

— La Mirada Elementary School, 222 Avenida De La Madrid, breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

— San Ysidro Middle School, 4345 Otay Mesa Rd, breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

— Willow Elementary School, 226 Willow Rd, lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Vista Unified School District

(The district’s Child Nutrition Services Department will serve meals during the weeks of March 16-20 and March 23-27. Meal services will not be provided during the spring break week of March 30-April 3.)

— Roosevelt Middle School, 850 Sagewood Drive, Oceanside.

— Vista High School, 1 Panther Way

— Grapevine Elementary, 630 Grapevine Rd.

— Rancho Buena Vista High School, 1601 Longhorn Drive

— Foothill Oak Elementary, 1370 Oak Drive

— Boys and Girls Club of Vista, 410 W California Ave.

Sweetwater Union High School District

Food distribution will be a drive-thru/walk-up distribution of packaged prepared food. Children will need to be present to receive meals, and each child 18 years and younger can take one lunch and one breakfast for the next day. There will be no congregate feeding. All food will be consumed off site. Meal distribution will begin on Monday, March 16, 2020 and times for all locations are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The following schools sites will participate in the meal program: