FUTBOL ESTELAR LEON: LEON VS. TIJUANA’ LIVE ON mun2 SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Deportes Telemundo on mun2 presents “Futbol Estelar Leon: Leon vs. Tijuana” this Saturday, November 9 live at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST/6PM PST. Tijuana has a lot more on the line than just three points as Leon has already clinched a playoff berth, but a win would allow Leon to get one step closer to home field and playoff tiebreaker advantage. Tijuana, on the other hand, faces a must-win situation to avoid the possibility of being eliminated from postseason contention. Andrés Cantor will be on the call alongside Sammy Sadovnik’s analysis and commentary. Every minute of the match can also be seen on deportestelemundo.com and on mobile devices via the Deportes Telemundo app .

Leon is currently riding an emotional high and arrives to this match in fourth place with 27 points, having a playoff spot in hand for the second time in the past three tournaments since its promotion to Mexico’s top flight in 2012. A win this Saturday would be particularly important for Gustavo Matosas’ squad, since it would allow it to be one step closer to securing a spot among the top four playoff seeds. That would reward them with both home field and playoff tiebreaker advantage for the quarterfinals, at the very least. Leon’s key player of the match will be Mauro Boselli, the team’s top scorer in the tournament with seven goals.

Tijuana is on the opposite end of the spectrum, urged to win on the road at Leon’s Nou Camp Stadium. Tijuana would find itself out of the playoffs if the season ended today, sitting in 10th place two points behind Queretaro, the current owners of the eighth and final ticket to the postseason, meaning a draw or a loss could prove fatal to the 2012 Apertura champions. However, Tijuana does have reasons to be optimistic, coming off a convincing 4-1 win over Atlante and hopeful both Dario Benedetto and Fidel Martinez can provide the offensive firepower necessary to prevail in hostile territory. Martinez is Tijuana’s top scorer with seven goals, while Benedetto scored twice last week against Atlante.

