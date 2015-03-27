Get Hoppin’ Down the Bunny Trail… for Parks’ Spring Egg Hunts!

March 26, 2015 | 1:45pm

Kids, get your baskets ready. Thousands of eggs will be scattered throughout four, yes, four County Parks and Recreation facilities in the next two weeks.

The first egg hunt takes place at the Spring Valley Community Center Saturday, March 28. Three others will get rolling the following weekend on Saturday, April 4. See below for the details. Who knows? You might even get a hug and photo op with a certain rabbit!

Saturday, March 28

Spring Valley Community Center

7:30 a.m. Pancake Breakfast served by the Kiwanis Club

Free ages 2 and below

$4 for ages 2 – 11

$5 for 12 years and up

9 a.m. Egg Hunt – Free

Ages 2 – 10

Saturday, April 4

Fallbrook Community Center

7:30 – 10 a.m. Pancake Breakfast served by the Fallbrook Firefighters Association

$4 for ages 12 and under

$5 for 13 years and up

10:30 a.m. Egg hunts for ages 5 – 12 at La Paloma School

Games and prizes ages 2 to 4

San Dieguito County Park

10 a.m. Spring Extravaganza egg hunt

Two age groups: Age 4 and under; ages 5 to 12

Face-painting, arts and crafts

$3 Parking

Dos Picos County Park

10 a.m. Egg hunt

Three designated age zones: Ages 2 and under; ages 3 to 5; ages 6 and up

$3 Day use fee

For more information about parks, visit www.sdparks.org

Little Tots Spring Egg Hunt

Little ones ages 2-5 years old are invited to an entertaining morning of “eggs”-tra fun on Friday, April 3, for a Spring Egg Hunt. The event will be held at Montevalle Community Park, 840 Duncan Ranch Road, Chula Vista, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Other activities scheduled include arts and crafts, coloring eggs, as well as the egg hunt. Each child will receive a goodie bag and there will be special awards for those who find the lucky eggs.

The fee for Chula Vista residents is $5 and $7 for non-residents. Register at www.chulavistaca.gov/departments/recreation . Call (619) 691-5269 for more information.