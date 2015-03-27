Get Hoppin’ Down the Bunny Trail
Get Hoppin’ Down the Bunny Trail… for Parks’ Spring Egg Hunts!
March 26, 2015 | 1:45pm
Kids, get your baskets ready. Thousands of eggs will be scattered throughout four, yes, four County Parks and Recreation facilities in the next two weeks.
The first egg hunt takes place at the Spring Valley Community Center Saturday, March 28. Three others will get rolling the following weekend on Saturday, April 4. See below for the details. Who knows? You might even get a hug and photo op with a certain rabbit!
Saturday, March 28
Spring Valley Community Center
7:30 a.m. Pancake Breakfast served by the Kiwanis Club
Free ages 2 and below
$4 for ages 2 – 11
$5 for 12 years and up
9 a.m. Egg Hunt – Free
Ages 2 – 10
Saturday, April 4
Fallbrook Community Center
7:30 – 10 a.m. Pancake Breakfast served by the Fallbrook Firefighters Association
$4 for ages 12 and under
$5 for 13 years and up
10:30 a.m. Egg hunts for ages 5 – 12 at La Paloma School
Games and prizes ages 2 to 4
San Dieguito County Park
10 a.m. Spring Extravaganza egg hunt
Two age groups: Age 4 and under; ages 5 to 12
Face-painting, arts and crafts
$3 Parking
Dos Picos County Park
10 a.m. Egg hunt
Three designated age zones: Ages 2 and under; ages 3 to 5; ages 6 and up
$3 Day use fee
For more information about parks, visit www.sdparks.org
Little Tots Spring Egg Hunt
Little ones ages 2-5 years old are invited to an entertaining morning of “eggs”-tra fun on Friday, April 3, for a Spring Egg Hunt. The event will be held at Montevalle Community Park, 840 Duncan Ranch Road, Chula Vista, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Other activities scheduled include arts and crafts, coloring eggs, as well as the egg hunt. Each child will receive a goodie bag and there will be special awards for those who find the lucky eggs.
The fee for Chula Vista residents is $5 and $7 for non-residents. Register at www.chulavistaca.gov/departments/recreation . Call (619) 691-5269 for more information.