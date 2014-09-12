Girl Scouts recognizes local volunteers for Hispanic outreach

Adela Resendiz and Haidee Banuet were recently honored for expanding Girl Scouting opportunities in the Latino community. They received awards at Girl Scouts San Diego’s Volunteer Celebration on August 16.

Resendiz accepted the Honor Pin for her extensive outreach to the Spanish-speaking community. As co-leader of her daughter Lilibeth’s all-Hispanic troop, she provided paperwork in Spanish and planned activities for the girls and their parents in their native language.

Lilibeth, now grown, recognizes the impact her own troop had on North County’s Latino population.

“Ours was one of the first all-Hispanic troops in the Vista Service Unit, and it paved the way for future troops,” she says. “My mother continues to positively affect the lives of girls who otherwise wouldn’t have become Girl Scouts.”

Resendiz still leads troops for her two younger daughters, Marycruz and Sinai. And, as language liaison for the Vista Service Unit (community of Girl Scouts), she trains Spanish-speaking volunteers there as well as in San Marcos. She also helps families and troop leaders register their girls for camps and other activities, and shares her customized programs for multi-age troops.

As Girl Scouts of the USA has increased its focus on recruiting girls and volunteers in the Latino community, Resendiz’s work has drawn national attention. In 2012, Girl Scouts’ 100th anniversary year, she gave a video testimonial about best practices for Spanish-language outreach.

Banuet received the Appreciation Pin for her work in the San Marcos Service Unit. She runs trainings in Spanish, translates during leader meetings, and mentors Spanish-speaking troops during the Girl Scout Cookie Program. She also leads a diverse troop with girls from both Spanish- and English-speaking families.

Resendiz and Banuet are among the 13,000 adult members who make it possible for Girl Scouts San Diego to serve 30,000 local girls. These volunteers take part in a wide range of short- and long-term activities, from participating in a career workshop for an afternoon to leading a troop for years. Men, women, young professionals, retirees, college students …. Girl Scout volunteers come from all walks of life!

Girl Scouts San Diego provides activities for members, trains volunteers, and maintains two camps and four program and service facilities.