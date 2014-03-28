Gracia Molina de Pick: A strong voice in San Diego education

By Pablo J. Sainz

In San Diego, the name of Mrs. Gracia Molina de Pick is synonymous with leadership, community service and, above all, education.

In her native Mexico City, as a young girl, she fought tirelessly for women’s right to vote.

After marrying an American businessman, Molina de Pick came to San Diego more than 50 years ago, focusing on promoting the rights of Mexicans and Chicanos in the county.

In 1970, being a professor in the Chicano Movement, she helped to found the Chicano Studies Department at San Diego Mesa College, one of the first educational institutions to establish a research center focused on Mexicans in the United States.

Last year, Molina de Pick made a donation of $80,000 to the same department to establish scholarships for Latino students and to further promote the academic study of Chicano culture.

As a thank you for her support, San Diego Mesa College raised funds to create the Gracia Molina de Pick Glass Gallery, which through photographs and historical artifacts tells about the efforts Molina de Pick made towards a more equitable society.

“It will be a permanent reminder of Gracia, what she has done for the students of San Diego Mesa College and what she has done for Chicano history,” said Pamela Luster, president of San Diego Mesa College, during the inauguration of the glass gallery on 20 March, a day before the 86th birthday of Molina de Pick.

“I was not expecting this,” said Molina de Pick moments after being received with applause from those attending the event, which took place near the administrative offices of San Diego Mesa College.

“It’s very exciting to know that many young people can learn more about their history,” she said.

In 2010, radio and television station KPBS selected Molina de Pick as one of the Latino leaders of the year. Back then, the educator and activist said it was recognition for the whole community.

“It’s a great honor to receive this recognition,” Molina de Pick, who in late 2009 made a strong donation to the library Barrio Logan to establish educational programs in Spanish.

“I am happy, but I feel that it is the recognition that the Chicano community deserves. It serves as a positive example for our youth, for our students. I truly believe that what I have achieved will be continuously repeated in the future by many of our youth,” said the activist.

During the opening event of the gallery, a group of girls from a nearby middle school who are part of the Cesar Chavez Social Service Club sang traditional Las Mañanitas to Molina de Pick, because the next day was her birthday.

The life of Gracia Molina de Pick has inspired many of today’s community leaders in San Diego. Indeed, Molina de Pick is a woman to be reckoned with.

She participated in the Chicano Movement of the 1970s. In Mexico, she supported the right of women to vote. She fought for more Latinos to become U.S. citizens and she established educational programs throughout San Diego.

Charles Zappia, dean of social sciences and multicultural studies in San Diego Mesa College, said that by recognizing the work of Molina de Pick, the struggle of all minority groups in the United States is recognized.

To learn more about the work of Gracia Molina de Pick in favor of education in San Diego, please visit sdmesa.edu/chicano-studies.