Grossmont College has been awarded a five-year $2.62 million federal grant that will fund a proposed program aimed at helping Hispanic and low-income students succeed in their classes and progress toward graduation.

The Title V grant from the U.S. Department of Education was awarded Thursday to the East County college, where about 31 percent of its 18,000 students identify as Hispanic. “I am delighted that our college received this highly competitive and prestigious grant,” said Grossmont College President Nabil Abu-Ghazaleh, Ed.D. “It is truly demonstrative of our college’s commitment to our students’ success.”

The grant funds will be used to create a program called Vía Rápida, which will assist the college with:

• Latino student, family and community outreach

• Outreach to students in all low-income families who have not historically had access to college

• Strengthening placement and assessment preparation

• Accelerated options in developmental English and math

• Connections to the college community

• Professional development for faculty and staff.

“This program will be a resource for our college’s integrated approach to student success,” Abu-Ghazaleh said. “Winning this grant also supports the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District’s goal to expand college-going culture in San Diego’s East County.”

Title V grants are administered through the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Postsecondary Education, as part of its Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program (DHSI). The DHSI Program provides grants to assist HSIs to expand educational opportunities for, and improve the attainment of, Hispanic students. These grants also enable HSIs to expand and enhance their academic offerings, program quality and institutional stability.

