Grossmont Union High School District to Host Contractors Networking and Outreach Event

No-cost event brings GUHSD’s construction managers together with local business and small or historically underutilized businesses to provide information about upcoming contracting opportunities.

What: The Grossmont Union High School District (GUHSD) is hosting a Contractors Networking and Outreach Event, designed to bring the District’s assigned Construction Managers together with local general contractors, subcontractors, and small and/or historically underutilized businesses looking for opportunities on the District’s construction bond program. Thanks to voter-approved Proposition U and other funding sources, our $601 million program is 40% complete. Local firms are sought to help complete the remaining construction and modernization projects for GUHSD high schools, which will provide state-of-the-art facilities and equipment to expand Career Technical Education, Science programs, and Arts education, along with extensive technology upgrades and safety improvements. The event is free for targeted attendees. Firms may register to attend at http://bit.ly/1pGqbrn.

When: Tuesday, April 15, 2014

· 7:00 – 7:30 a.m. – check-in/onsite registration

· 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. – speaking program

· 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. – networking

Where: Grossmont High School’s Old Gym, 1100 Murray Drive, El Cajon, CA 92111-4998. Directions at: http://grossmont.guhsd.net/index.php/quick-links/directions/ghs-map