Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Development is Reason to Celebrate in Southeastern San Diego

Officials from the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation (JCNI) joined District 4 Councilmember Myrtle Cole, Interim Mayor Todd Gloria, and over 100 dignitaries and community members at a celebratory groundbreaking ceremony for a long awaited Walgreens – a key milestone in continuing community revitalization efforts in the district.

“Breaking ground on this community asset is a major step forward on a path towards a vibrant, sustainable community,” said JCNI President & CEO Reginald Jones as he welcomed the supporters in attendance at this community celebration. “We stand here committed to continue to work together to help deliver community assets, create jobs, and enhance our neighborhood.”

On hand for the celebration was Councilmember Myrtle Cole, who spoke enthusiastically about the construction milestone. “We want the residents in our community to stay in our community and a new Walgreens provides a much needed service, as well as new jobs. Walgreens has committed to hiring locally – both for construction and operations. That means more jobs and that is good for all of us!”

JCNI Board Chair Andrew Hapke, the third generation of the Jacobs family to work with this community, put it simply when he congratulated the community. “This planning and work has truly been a community driven process with resident teams working to identify the amenities and needs of the neighborhood. We have been privileged to work with you over the years and witness the power of resident ownership of neighborhood change. I am inspired by your enthusiasm, commitment to strengthening community, and your tireless energy.”

Students from the Morse High School Culinary Arts Program working in partnership with Market Creek Events & Venues, served food and refreshments. Students from the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts Monk Combo Jazz Band provided entertainment for the event.