Groundbreaking Ceremony Signal of New School Construction Boom

By Ana Gomez Salcido

The Chula Vista Elementary School District held a groundbreaking ceremony for its 46th campus on Wednesday, June 1, in the Otay Ranch community of Chula Vista.

The cost of building the school will be about $48 million, which includes the purchase of 10.3 acres. The facility will include a two-story structure with 36 classrooms, including a multi-purpose room.

The school can house up to 800 students and 36 teachers.

The Board of Education recently named the campus after Saburo Muraoka, who was part of the fabric of early Chula Vista.

Muraoka immigrated to Chula Vista in 1915. Muraoka built a thriving agriculture business, but then lost it all following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. After the war, he returned to Chula Vista where he rebuilt his life, his business, and his community. Muraoka died in 1983.

Saburo Muraoka’s accomplishments were included in a biography that was part of “They Made Chula Vista,” a series on local historical figures. The five booklets were developed by the Altrusa Club of Chula Vista, in cooperation with the District and the Chula Vista Library. These books are part of the District’s third grade curriculum on local history.

“I am very proud of the decision of our board to name this school after Saburo Muraoka. It is long overdue. It reflects the diversity of our region and also honors local history,” said Board President, Eduardo Reyes. “Our campus here is one of 11 schools projected to be built in eastern Chula Vista over the next 15 years”.