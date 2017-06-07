Group Calls for Trump Impeachment March

By Mario A. Cortez

A march through the streets of Downtown calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump is being scheduled for July 2.

The march will begin with a rally at 11 a.m. at Waterfront Park, by the County Administration Building, and will follow a route that will lead back to the starting point.

This march aims to unite local residents, political groups, organizations working with the city’s underserved communities and civic groups in a show of resistance and to demand President Trump’s impeachment.

The organizing group has set up a Facebook page for this event which includes informational links, and a map.

Through their Facebook page, organizers state that Trump has been in violation of the U.S. Constitution from his first day in office.

“We cannot abide a Congress that turns a blind eye to the constitutional breaches of our Commander in Chief. We demand that Congress does its job and commences with impeachment proceedings immediately,” reads a statement on the event Facebook page.

“Donald Trump’s extreme disregard for the Constitution is a profound subversion of the Office of the President. Neither do we feel our country is in safe nor able hands, and we will not quietly ride out a tenure that threatens our democracy and way of life. We demand that Congress stop enabling President Trump through an embarrassing and potentially catastrophic charade of normalcy. The future of American Democracy rests in their hands,” the statement continues.

March organizers stated through a press release that over 2,000 people are expected to participate in the march. The event’s facebook page currently cites displays that 1,600 people plan on going, with another 5,600 people interested in the march.

“We hope everyone will come out and join in our peaceful rally and march,” said Mohammed Abdallah, a member of the march’s organizing group. “Marginalized communities, minorities, and people of color are amongst the many that are being affected by the senseless acts of Trump. We needs to stand together collectively and demand that Trump be impeached immediately.

The San Diego Impeachment March is one of over 20 marches that will be held countrywide on the same date.