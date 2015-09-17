Harvey Souza: A life dedicated to Chula Vista

By Susana Villegas

With a huge smile I found Harvey Souza greeting each customer entering his new business: Seven Mile Casino. Previously the casino was located on Broadway Street and was called Village Club Card Room, which was the meeting place of regular customers and intrepid observers. However, Souza had the vision to relocate his business to a bigger place, with ample parking and a spectacular view of the bay.

After many years of work Souza can say that his dream came true when the Seven Mile Casino opened its doors with 20 blackjack, baccarat, Pai Gow and poker tables. In addition, for sports lovers it features a sports bar and restaurant with a great menu to satisfy the most demanding tastes. The casino is a state-of-the-art and high-level facility. With a premium location and excellent customer service, Souza hopes that more local and foreign tourists will visit his business and spend money in the city of Chula Vista to help grow the local economy.

However, he acknowledges with humility that it has not been easy. The success is due to the sacrifice and support of his family who shares the same vision of Souza: to serve the community of Chula Vista 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

For many people Souza is an intelligent person who has managed to grow its business through the years. However, few people know that Souza is one of the most active philanthropists in the City of Chula Vista. He learned from his parents how important it is to give back to the community and help those who need the most. Over the years he has donated more than one million dollars to various entities and non-profits like South Bay Community Services, the Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce, YMCA, the Chula Vista Police Foundation, the Chula Vista Rotary Club and several churches. All this as part of a commitment that Souza has with his community that saw him evolve from having a small business until the opening his new casino.

It is not easy to ask a businessman whether there is any secret to success but this time Souza acknowledged that the key is to have loyal employees who love their work. Currently Souza employs 300 people and most of them have worked for him for many years because they want to be part of his mission.

“I know Seven Mile Casino will be the tip of the spear for more investors to set their sights on the City of Chula Vista and see its great potential,” said Souza. “I want people to visit my business to see the wonderful things you can do in this area of the city to increase development and open restaurants and high quality shops.”

Souza’s motto has been the constant hard work. For many years, he worked 70 to 80 hours a week to serve his clients in the best way possible. Many of them are old friends of Souza and his family. “We are all equal when we are at the gaming tables. Here, your socioeconomic status or profession do not matter,” said Souza. “Everyone comes to make friends, promote their own businesses, and have a good time.”

Souza is debunking old myths and misconceptions about casinos, showing that casinos can offer excellent food and drink in an exquisite, family-oriented, and tasteful environment. In short, Souza is achieving a change in culture in Chula Vista. With customers coming from the most remote areas of the County of San Diego to Baja California, Souza is raising the profile of Chula Vista very high, while at the same time maintaining his family values and commitment to the community.

For more information on Seven Mile Casino please visit www.sevenmilecasino.com