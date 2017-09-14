Parque del Ala Karaoke Group: Healing Through Music

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Dressed in traditional mexican cowboy attire, also referred to as norteño style, Reynaldo Sanchez holds his black hat with a smile while watching a group of elderly karaoke performers who have gathered at Montgomery Waller Community Park in honor of Mexico’s Independence.

“It brings me such happiness to see this,” Sanchez said.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, members of the Parque del Ala karaoke group performed for family and friends while wearing traditional Mexican attire and singing along to their favorite songs.

The group, which meets twice a week at the park, is mostly made up of individuals in their 60s with the oldest member being 86.

Two years ago, Sanchez was told by his doctor that because of his heart condition he would only have two months to live, so he decided to join the karaoke group because singing was something he loved but did not have a chance to pursue it when he was younger.

The group started with five to six members and now they have close to 30 to 40 people who participate weekly with the group.

Sanchez and his wife Ana Sanchez have three children and they actively help with the events for the karaoke group.

Ana said the karaoke helped her husband, to whom she refers by his stage name, “Mi Rey” or my king when calling out to him, fulfill his desire to sing.

“Instead of giving him something after death, we wanted to give it to him while he is still alive,” his wife said. “I’ve always been of that mentality, if you have something to give, give it while you are still alive not dead.”

Both Sanchez and his wife are originally from Guadalajara, Mexico. They currently live in San Diego and they are both retired.

Ana helped organize the event with her daughter and although she does not sing, she enjoys watching her husband and all the members of the group perform.

The event, titled 2017 La Voz del Parque, included close to 20 performances by members of the karaoke group, dance groups and singers on horseback.

Sanchez was all smiles watching members of the karaoke group enjoying the music and not only singing but also dancing to lively music at the park.

He said it is a better alternative for the members of the group to be out singing than being home and watching TV.

The group meets Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3 p.m.