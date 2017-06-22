Herb Alpert: The Music Continues

By Mimi Pollack

Herb Alpert does not rest on his laurels, instead he continues, making new CDs and touring.

Music by Alpert and his band, the Tijuana Brass, makes many feel nostalgic because they say he was the soundtrack of their childhood while growing up in the Tijuana. They love his distinctive trumpet and signature sound. That signature sound was heard in various commercials like, “The Dating Game,” and the 007 classic “Casino Royale.”

Because of early success with his band, The Tijuana Brass, and their album, “The Lonely Bull”, many people thought Alpert was a musical Mexican bullfighter. However, he was born in Los Angeles and grew up in the Fairfax area.

Alpert’s musical accomplishments include five number 1 albums and 28 albums total on the Billboard Chart, nine Grammy Awards, 14 platinum albums, and 15 gold albums. His latest Grammy is from his 2014 album, “Stepping Out”. His latest album “Music, Volume 1” will be released on July 29.

Alpert is not only a talented musician, but also a savvy businessman who co-founded A&M Records in 1962 with Jerry Moss. They discovered Sergio Mendes and Brasil ’66, and that group went on to be their opening act. A&M Records produced albums for The Carpenters, Gato Barbieri, Stan Getz, Miguel Rios, and Cat Stevens, to name a few.

Alpert and Moss were also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in recognition of their accomplishments in 2006.

In 2013, Alpert was awarded The National Medal of Arts.

Alpert is also known for his charity work through the Herb Alpert Foundation, which has donated to various educational and arts programs as well as charitable projects over the years.

The foundation’s vision is dedicated to serving young people from all backgrounds to enable them to reach their highest potential, and to nurture a capacity for empathy, compassion, tolerance, and mutual respect.

Alpert and his wife, singer Lani Hall, will be playing in San Diego on Thursday, July 6.

They will be with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra as part of their Bayside Summer Series.