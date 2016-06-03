Hillary Clinton Slams Trump on National Security in Local Speech

By Ana Gomez Salcido



This Thursday, Hillary Clinton highlighted Donald Trump’s character flaws as a risk to America’s safety at an address in San Diego.

Just days before Tuesday’s California primary elections, the former first lady visited Balboa Park to deliver what was marked as a foreign policy address.

“We’re choosing our next commander-in-chief, the person we count on to decide questions of war and peace, life and death,” said the former Secretary of State. “And like many across our country and around the world, I believe the person the Republicans have nominated for President cannot do the job.”

Clinton explained that the presumptive Republican presidential nominee has no idea about the importance of diplomacy, taking the nuclear agreement with Iran, as an example.

“When President Obama took office, Iran was racing toward a nuclear bomb. Some called for military action; that could have ignited a broader war that could have mired our troops in another Middle Eastern conflict,” said Clinton.

“President Obama chose a different path and I got to work leading the effort to impose crippling global sanctions. We brought Iran to the table. We began talks and eventually, we reached an agreement that should block every path for Iran to get a nuclear weapon.”

Clinton emphasized the importance of enforcing the deal vigorously, while Trump has said the deal should not have been done.

“Donald Trump doesn’t know the first thing about Iran or its nuclear program. Ask him. It will become very clear, very quickly”, said Clinton.

“There’s no risk of people losing their lives if you blow up a golf-course deal.”

The democrat continued throughout the speech to give examples about how Trump’s temperament and Twitter rants make the Republican nominee unfit as a president of the United States.

“Imagine Donald Trump sitting in the Situation Room, making life-or-death decisions on behalf of the United States. Imagine him deciding whether to send your spouses or children into battle. Imagine if he had not just his Twitter account at his disposal when he’s angry, but America’s entire arsenal,” said Clinton. “Do we want him making those calls? Someone thin-skinned and quick to anger, who lashes out at the smallest criticism? Do we want his finger anywhere near the button?”

Clinton said she had a lot of faith that the American people will make the right decision on election day.

“Making Donald Trump our commander-in-chief would be a historic mistake,” added Clinton. “It would undo so much of the work that Republicans and Democrats alike have done over many decades to make America stronger and more secure. It would set back our standing in the world more than anything in recent memory.”

Clinton’s speech was given in front of San Diego’s political leaders like U.S. Congressman, Scott Peters; President of the San Diego County Democratic Party, Francine Busby; Chula Vista Mayor, Mary Salas; San Diego City Council Member, Todd Gloria; and others.