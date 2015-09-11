Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrated Through Music, Movies, and More at the San Diego Community College District

Hispanic Heritage Month is being celebrated by the San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) through an array of events that include art exhibits, music, film, and more – all of which are free (unless otherwise noted) and open to the public.

Among the upcoming events:

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m. to noon.

Student Poster Session – Hispanic Leaders Today

Mesa College students are invited to create a poster that highlights a Hispanic leader. A $50 Mesa Café gift card will be awarded to the student with the most inspirational poster. Posters will be displayed in the Learning Resource Center throughout Hispanic Heritage Month.

San Diego Mesa College, Learning Resource Center Quad, 7250 Mesa College Drive, San Diego, 92111

Thursday, Sept. 16, 5 to 8 p.m.

Celebrando la Familia (Celebrating Family)

Students, faculty, staff, and their families are invited to take part in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with free food, music, entertainment, and workshops at the Learning Resource Center Quad.

San Diego Mesa College, Learning Resource Center Quad, 7250 Mesa College Drive, San Diego, 92111

Thursday, Sept. 24, 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Latino Americans: War and Peace

This critically-acclaimed PBS film documents the brave Latinos who fought in World War II, only to face the same discrimination they always had when they returned home to the United States. A discussion follows the film.

San Diego Miramar College, Room H-105, 10440 Black Mountain Road, San Diego, 92126

Thursday, Oct. 8, 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Chicano Movement Art History

Join artist Salvador Torres for a discussion on the Chicano movement and art. Torres, who was raised in Barrio Logan, is one of the creators of San Diego’s Chicano Park.

San Diego City College, Saville Theatre, 14th and C streets, San Diego, 92101

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 9:30 to 11 a.m.

The Distance Between Us: A Memoir

Author Reyna Grande will discuss her latest book, The Distance Between Us, a memoir about a childhood spent torn between two countries and two parents. A book signing is set to take place from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

San Diego City College, Saville Theatre, 14th and C streets, San Diego, 92101

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Jazz Live – Charlie Chavez & Perla Negra Latin Jazz

Get a full serving of Latin Jazz with San Diego favorites Charlie Chavez and Perla Negra. KSDS Jazz 88.3 members can reserve free tickets online at jazz88.org. Tickets for non-members are $10, or $5 for students with a valid student ID, depending on availability.

San Diego City College, Saville Theatre, 14th and C streets, San Diego, 92101

Meanwhile, San Diego Continuing Education will host a grand opening on October 28 at its new César E. Chávez Continuing Education campus that serves about 700 students in the heart of Barrio Logan. The 67,924-square-foot building houses 22 classrooms and 149 spaces of underground parking. The new facility consolidates current programs at the outdated César E. Chávez campus a few blocks away and the Centre City campus across from San Diego City College downtown.

Hispanic Heritage Week was approved by President Lyndon Johnson, and it was expanded to Hispanic Heritage Month by President Ronald Reagan to cover the period from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. September 15 was chosen as the starting point for the celebration because it is the anniversary of independence of five Latin American countries. In addition, Mexico, Chile, and Belize celebrate their independence on Sept. 16, 18, and 21, respectively.