Hispanics in Upper Levels of Corporate America Is Still Lagging

The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR), one of the nation’s leading Hispanic advocacy organizations, released today the results of its 2014 HACR Corporate Inclusion Index (HACR CII). The HACR CII is a component of HACR’s Corporate Accountability Strategy and measures Hispanic inclusion at Fortune 100 companies and HACR Corporate Member companies. The results of the 2014 HACR CII indicate more than 25 percent of this year’s returning participants have improved their rating from 2013, which reflects a commitment to diversity and Hispanic inclusion.

Since 2009, the HACR CII has tracked trends in Corporate America in four areas: Employment, Procurement, Philanthropy and Governance. HACR focuses on these four areas of corporate social responsibility and market reciprocity to measure the inclusion of Hispanics in Corporate America. HACR’s mission is to advance inclusion to a level commensurate with the economic contributions of Hispanics in the United States, currently the nation’s fastest growing consumer segment.

Key highlights from this survey include:

• Hispanics held just over 6% of board seats amongst the participating companies, which is higher than the average within the Fortune 500, but is still considered low.

• Hispanics comprise an average of nearly 14% of the total reported employee base in Corporate America.

• Hispanics are still more likely to be found in non-exempt positions within Corporate America.

• On average, participants reported directing slightly more than 1% of total procurement spend to Hispanic-owned businesses.

• Average total charitable contributions made by participants in 2014 equaled $81,634,125 while average total contributions to Hispanic-led and community organizations amounted to only $5,195,119.

The HACR CII is conducted annually by the HACR Research Institute, led by Dr. Lisette Garcia. The Institute is devoted to objective research, analysis and publication of Hispanic-related issues in Corporate America.

The complete 2014 HACR Corporate Inclusion Index can be found on HACR’s website, www.hacr.org.