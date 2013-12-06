Holiday Calendar of Events:

Holiday in the Park – Featuring Las Posadas

On Sat. Dec 14, Old Town San Diego State Historic Park hosts Holiday in the Park. All of the museums, stores and restaurants in the park will be open and richly decorated. Guests will enjoy special holiday treats, activities and extended shopping hours, along with strolling carolers on this evening until 8 p.m. Guests will also be able to view gingerbread houses in the merchant shops and enjoy s’mores by the bonfire.

The beloved Las Posadas procession is hosted on Sunday, Dec. 15. This centuries-old tradition is being celebrated in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park for the 63rd consecutive year. The Park Merchants Association and Write Out Loud reenact the biblical journey of Mary and Joseph through the town of Bethlehem. The event begins at 2 p.m. with a musical pre-show in the state park, with the live theatrical procession starting promptly at 5 p.m. A piñata party and bonfire follow at 6 p.m.

During the week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, winter evenings are celebrated in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park. Join carolers and other performers from dusk to 9 p.m. Sponsored by Fiesta de Reyes, free s’mores ‘round the bonfire are the highlight of the evening.

Carnegie Hall invites school band from Chula Vista – they prepare a Winter Concert

This school year Club Blue, Bonita Vista High’s Instrumental Music Program, has been invited to perform at the Heritage Festival at Carnegie Hall. This honor is presented to a select few groups in the country, and in preparation for this once in a life time opportunity the group will be performing at the school’s annual Winter Festival Concert, themed appropriately as “A Christmas Carnegie Kick-off.”

Bonita Vista High School, Winter Festival Concert, “A Christmas Carnegie Kick-Off”, Friday, December 13, 2013 7:00 pm at Ruth Chapman Performing Arts Center

Eastlake High School, 1120 Eastlake Pkwy, Chula Vista, CA 91915.

Tickets: $10 Adults; $8 Student / Military Children 5 & under free

Program will include holiday and winter themed music, as well as a reprise performance of the 2013 Fall Field Show and Special Guest narrator for the performance Peter and the Wolf.

Christmas Tree Lighting on Brick Row on Dec. 12

The sixth-annual tree-lighting ceremony and food drive returns to National City on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Entertainment and activities will be provided for attendees including Christmas carolers, live musical performances, a children’s craft area, a classic car show, free museum tours and a special guest appearance by Santa Claus. Toys and canned food will be collected to benefit La Maestra Community Health Center toy drive and the National City food bank, respectively. The event is free to the public.

A Sherman Heights Christmas

Supervisor Greg Cox will welcome Santa Claus to She-rman Heights as he arrives for the annual Sherman Heights holiday festival. 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, Sherman Heights Elementary School, 450 24th Street, San Diego