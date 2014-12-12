Holiday Calendar of Events

La Maestra Foundation Holiday Bazaar Christmas tree and artisan gift sale

Saturday, December, 13th 2104 from 5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

La Maestra Community Health Centers

4060 Fairmount Avenue,

San Diego

Come enjoy a free hot chocolate and while browsing for your family’s holiday tree and enjoy holiday cheer with music and delicious treats. Find the perfect gift for your loved one at a local artisans market featuring a wide selection of unique art and gift creations. Support the “Generations” afterschool program by purchasing an adorable tree decoration crafted by local youth.

Proceeds benefit the La Maestra Foundation which provides non-medical services that empower the community with the tools to help them become healthy and self-sufficient. Available services include food pantries and community gardens to provide free nutritious food, job readiness training and placement, computer skills training, financial literacy education and micro-lending.

Assistance is also provided with accessing safe and affordable housing, supportive living and employment opportunities for those recovering from substance abuse, legal advocacy services, and programs for youth includes tutoring, and college/career preparation.

New Charity Shopping Marketplace To Debut at the Central Library in East Village

Handmade Holiday Event Will Spotlight Rising Stars of San Diego’s Art and Music Scenes

Get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping at the Handmade Holiday marketplace December 13, 2014 from 9:30am-4pm in the courtyard of the new Central Library. Sponsored by the Friends of the San Diego Central Library, Handmade Holiday will feature a wide selection of San Diego’s rising stars in art, fashion, accessories and gifts. This unique shopping event celebrates the Central Library’s status as a hub for culture and community, fundraising while providing entertainment for all ages.

The Central Library, which opened in September 2013 after a highly publicized, 30 year project, will be open to visitors during the event. The new Library is 497,652 square feet and features a three-story domed reading room, sweeping views of the harbor, a high school, and an art gallery.

Handmade Holiday will feature:

* A marketplace for unique holiday gift shopping featuring over 30 selected local artists and designers

* Free arts and craft-making opportunities for children, sponsored by Rare Hare Studio and Art FORM

* A live music stage, hosted by San Diego studio Rarefied Recording, featuring performances by localmusicians The Gift Machine, Normandie Wilson, Erik Canzona (The Heavy Guilt) and Kalashnikov My Wife

* An in-person appearance by the Grinch Who Stole Christmas at the Library Shop

* A bake sale and raffle of San Diego prizes, both benefitting the library

This first annual Holiday Handmade is hosted by the Friends of the San Diego Central Library in collaboration with local artists Susie Ghahremani of boygirlparty and Dain Middleton of dainty*made, with additional support from Lilly Ghahremani of Lucky 13 Strategies and June Owatari of jlowatari.com. For a preview of participating vendors and sponsors, please visit http://sdfocl.org/handmadeholiday/

Charity Ball benefiting Alzheimer’s Association San Diego/Imperial Chapter hosted by USA Dance San Diego and Dancessense Studios

December 20, 2014: Join us for an elegant evening having fun and doing good! The evening will include a Waltz dance class from 7-8PM, a performance by World Latin champions, Melissa Dexter and Giacomo Steccaglia, and an evening of dancing, hors d’oeuvres and fundraising activities from 8-11PM. The event will be held at Dancessense Studios, 2441 Impala Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92010. Cost is $15 per person and RSVP is required by December 14, 2014 to 760-438-2580.