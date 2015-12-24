Holiday Events Near Their Closing as New Year Approaches

By Geneva Gámez-Vallejo



San Diego International Auto Show: Dec. 31- Jan. 3 Hundreds of residents await this event all year long. Whether you’re in the market to buy, browse or dream, it’s all valid. This year’s auto show will have 15,000 square feet dedicated to the Exotics Vault, with vehicles from manufacturers like Porsche, Maserati, Ferrari, Lotus, Aston Martin and more. The San Diego International Auto Show features an incredible variety of new vehicles under one roof, including over 400 vehicles from 40 global manufacturers. The 2016 model-year vehicles on display will feature the newest technology to enhance the driving experience, all packaged in luxurious interiors and wrapped in cutting edge designs. You also get the opportunity to go behind the wheel of the car, truck or SUV of your dreams at Test Drive events from various car dealers. Another big hit at the show, Camp Jeep, is returning to provide thrilling rides on its off-road inspired indoor test track, and Camp Jeep for kids offers something fun for the little ones as well. There’s definitely a ton of activity going on at the car show that you can participate in.

Also, on Sunday, January 3rd children 12 and under get in free with a paying adult as it is Ford Family Day. In addition, there’ll be activities for kids of all ages, including the Ford City Safety Center, where the young ones will drive miniature electric Mustangs and learn about traffic safety from San Diego County firefighters.

On Jan. 1st from 11 AM to 4 PM you’ll be able to speak to manufacturer representatives and SDG&E specialists about plug-in and alternative fuel vehicles during the Electric Vehicle Day at the Think Blue Eco Center within the auto show. Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book will also demonstrate interactive in-booth technologies to help consumers understand how both brands can help consumer choose and find a new car, the Ally Auto Alley will give show-goers a chance to design their own cars and win prizes. Ticket prices are $8- 12 event times vary as follow Thursday 10 AM – 6 PM; Friday -Sat. 10 AM -9 PM; Sunday 10 AM -7 PM. 111 West Harbor Drive San Diego, CA 92101 www. sdautoshow.com

NYE

New Year’s Eve Murder Mystery Show: Thursday, Dec. 31 from 7 -10 PM Now this is a different way to spend New Year’s Eve! Gather a few friends or family and dive into a one-of-kind evening. America’s largest interactive murder mystery comedy dinner show is hosting a New Year’s Eve 2016 show. Solve a hilarious murder case while you feast on a fantastic four-course plated dinner. Just beware. The killer is hiding somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect. 530 Broadway San Diego, CA 92101 866.496.0535 www.thedinnerdetective.com/san-diego

New Year’s Eve at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego: Thursday, Dec. 31 from 8 -11:45 PM San Diego’s Hard Rock Hotel has held its own when it’s come to celebrity gossip and “seen at” check-ins, so if you are deciding on where to party hardy for NYE, this place has a name for hosting some of San Diego’s most spectacular parties. DJ Laidback Luke will headline this year’s NYE party and this year’s property-wide soiree also features 20+ DJ’s spinning in five rooms on three levels including the rooftop and nightclubs at Float and 207. Tickets to the event, starting at $70 include entry to all party venues within the hotel, based on capacities. 207 5th Avenue San Diego, CA 92101 866.751.7625 www.rmdnye16.com

NYE WITH KIDS

Kids’ New Years Eve at LEGOLAND: Thursday, Dec. 31 from 10 AM -7 PM Want to ring in the New Year NYC style? But you’ve got kids? LEGOLAND is a great option for you. Not only will your kids remember this NYE for years to come, but you will also enjoy the party they’re preparing for you. Like the famous Times Square party, Kids’ New Year’s Eve features a kid’s concert and countdown to the new year followed by a huge LEGO brick dropping 22 feet into the new year and a dazzling fireworks display. One LEGOLAND Dr Carlsbad, CA 92008 www.california.legoland.com

Pajama Jam: New Year’s Family Night Out: Saturday, Jan. 2 from 5:30 -8:30 PM Celebrate the New Year at an after-hours party at The New Children’s Museum! Jump into your jammies and join in on the fun at the children’s museum where you and your kids can enjoy a yummy dinner, New Year’s themed art activities, games, music, entertainment and their famous countdown balloon drop. Adults will enjoy one drink token with ticket and the chance to win amazing prizes in an opportunity drawing. 200 W Island Ave San Diego, CA 92101 619.233.8792 www.thinkplaycreate.org tickets range from $15 -$35.

MUSEUM

Ingenious! The World of Dr. Seuss: Saturday, Dec. 26 from 10 AM -5 PM INGENIOUS! The World of Dr. Seuss, the exhibition features artwork by Theodore Geisel, some inspired by San Diego locales. This whimsical fun-filled exhibition includes family-friendly activities based on Dr. Seuss books’ underlying themes: Literacy, the Environment, Family, and Community. The exhibition runs thru December 31. Admission fee: $8, $6, and $4. Children under 5 are free. Museum of San Diego History 1649 El Prado Balboa Park San Diego www.sandiegohistory.org

POSADAS, CAROLERS AND MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS

Holiday in the Park: Saturday, Dec. 26 -30 from 12 -9PM Old Town San Diego State Historic Park will have one last Saturday of Christmas spirit where gingerbread houses are displayed throughout the park, and a tree-lighting ceremony with caroling at 5 p.m. Crafts for children and special holiday treats will be in the museums, stores and restaurants in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park during the day with an evening bonfire and extended shopping hours until 9 p.m. Bonfire Nights Dec. 26th–30th. Also, join carolers and other performers from dusk to 9:00 pm for fun and s’mores. Info at (619) 297-3100.

MUSIC & DANCE

San Diego Tango Festival: Thursday, Dec. 31 -Jan. 4 This tango festival gathers people from all over the country for a chance to dance the night away. If you’re not tango savvy, don’t shy away, there’ll be tango instructors available to show beginners the basic steps and proper dance etiquette. In addition to the dancing, guests are also provided with various food and beverage options throughout the evening. Kona Kai Resort & Marina 1551 Shelter Island Dr.

First Wednesdays: Besos de Coco: Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 7 PM Besos de Coco is stirring up a great deal of excitement with their fresh and intense sound that maintains its roots in the romantic music of the old-world Mediterranean, Latin American, and Jazz traditions. Tap-dancer Claudia Gomez Vorce, double-bassist Evona Wascinski, and classical guitarist/vocalist Lorraine Castellanos make up this musically magnetic trio. Each of the women are compelling and masterful artists in their particular musical disciplines and, collectively, Besos de Coco presents stunning musical performances destined for the world to experience. 340 N Escondido Blvd Escondido, CA 92025 www.artcenter.org/event/besos-de-coco FREE Admission; $12 reserved seating.

Muse: Thursday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 PM Rescheduled from their original performance date of 12/16, the band will be at Valley View Casino 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. SD 92110

FILM & THEATRE

Hitchcock/Truffaut: Dec. 26 -31 In 1962 Hitchcock and Truffaut locked themselves away in Hollywood for a week to excavate the secrets behind the mise-en-scène in cinema. Based on the original recordings of this meeting—used to produce the mythical book Hitchcock/Truffaut—this film illustrates the greatest cinema lesson of all time and plummets us into the world of the creator of Psycho, The Birds, and Vertigo. Hitchcock’s incredibly modern art is elucidated and explained by today’s leading filmmakers: Martin Scorsese, David Fincher, Arnaud Desplechin, Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Wes Anderson, James Gray, Olivier Assayas, Richard Linklater, Peter Bogdanovich and Paul Schrader. www.digitalgym.org

Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet 3D: Friday, Jan. 1 -3 BBC Earth’s Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet 3D transports the audience to Cretaceous Alaska 70 million years ago to meet dinosaurs as they’ve never seen them before. Narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch, the film takes viewers on a journey through the seasons to experience a year in the life of dinosaurs fighting, feeding, migrating, playing, and hunting. This new 20-minute 3D film was inspired by the 2013 major motion picture Walking with Dinosaurs: The Movie. Films in the giant-screen theater are included with paid admission and also with Balboa Park Explorer Passes, GO San Diego Cards and for members of the San Diego Natural History Museum. Tickets are available at the Admissions Desks at the Museum. www.sdnhm.org

Looking Ahead

San Diego Restaurant Week: Jan. 17 -24 For eight scrumptious days, Sunday, January 17th through Sunday, January 24th, foodies will be able to eat their hearts out at an ever growing list of participating restaurants featuring unbelievable price options for both lunch and dinner! Diners can enjoy three-course prix-fixe dinner menus for just $20, $30, $40 or $50 per person OR two-course prix-fixe lunch menus for only $10, $15 or $20 per person. Tickets and passes aren’t necessary to enjoy these eight days of dining; but reservations are recommended. www.sandeigorestaurantweek.com

Desserts & Beer Tasting: Thursday, Jan. 14 from 6 – 8 PM Sample an assortment of beers from some of the best craft breweries while you snack on artisanal cheeses and indulge in scrumptious desserts created by premier confection-makers Extraordinary Desserts. Museum of Man 1350 El Prado San Diego, CA 92101 www.museumofman.org/desserts

Cristela Alonzo: Thursday, Jan. 14 from 8 -11 PM Cristela Alonzo made TV history in 2014, by being the first Latina to create, produce and star in a network TV sitcom, “Cristela,” an achievement which caps a whirlwind year. She released “Some of the Hits,” her first stand-up CD through Comedy Central and will be making her feature film debut in the upcoming Angry Birds movie. American Comedy Co. (619) 795-3858 ticket prices are $18

Jerry Seinfeld: Friday, Jan. 15 at 7 PM The actor-comedian will return to San Diego to set off the year in good humor. Don’t miss his performance at the San Diego Civic Theatre 1100 Third Avenue. Tickets start at $47.