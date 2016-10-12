Hollywood Casino Opens in Jamul

By Ana Gomez Salcido

More than 5,000 people came to Jamul for the grand opening of the Hollywood Casino this past Monday, October 10.

The new casino, located approximately 20 miles east of downtown San Diego off State Route 94, features over 1,700 slot machines and 43 live table games along with multiple dining and entertainment options.

The new casino is Penn National Gaming’s first property to open both in San Diego County and in California. Penn National Gaming is the developer, lender and manager of the $400 million Hollywood Casino in collaboration with the Jamul Indian Village.

“We are grateful to the Jamul Indian Village for giving us the opportunity to build this spectacular regional entertainment destination and are honored to serve as the manager of their facility and to help them realize their goal of becoming economically self-sufficient,” said Timothy J. Wilmott, President and Chief Executive Officer of Penn National Gaming. “Hollywood Casino, which created more than 1,200 construction jobs and approximately 1,000 permanent jobs, is the closest gaming facility to downtown San Diego and we look forward to providing our guests an unparalleled entertainment, gaming and dining experience.”

Hollywood Casino Jamul San Diego features an earth tone color palette and downcast lighting, allowing it to blend better with the surrounding area. The facility also features an eight-story below ground parking garage that accommodates 1,800 vehicles and eight dining and entertainment venues, including Tony Gwynn’s Sports Pub which features Padres legend Tony Gwynn memorabilia from his collegiate and professional baseball careers.

“When you come here you are going to see several ties to San Diego, and our proudest one is our sports bar which is named after Tony Gwynn, who is Mr. San Diego, we are very proud of that,” said casino host Daniel Montano. “We also have a great venue place for local bands to play at the Jive Lounge and our patrons will be able to come and hear all types of genres of music.”

The casino is also host to Loft 94, a casual indoor outdoor space restaurant and beer garden with 48 rotating craft beers on tap emphasizing San Diego’s breweries.

“On behalf of our more than 1,000 team members – the vast majority of whom were hired locally – we are truly excited this day has finally arrived,” said Richard St. Jean, General Manager of Hollywood Casino Jamul. “I want to thank the Jamul Indian Village for entrusting my team with this responsibility. We are committed to working to realize the full promise of this economic engine.”