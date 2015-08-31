Homecoming celebration for Little League Team

The Sweetwater Valley Little League organization is coordinating a homecoming celebration to be held at their field located at 3321 Conduit Road in Bonita. The free public event is set for Tuesday, September 1, at 5 p.m. and will feature fun, team-focused activities including appearances by radio station 93.3, singer/songwriter Frankie J., and the Padres Pad Squad. Cheerleaders from EastLake and Bonita High Schools will add to the excitement as the community welcomes home the West Regional Champions.

For For more information on the event, please go to the SVLL website, http://www.hometeamsonline.com/teams/?u=SWVLL&s=baseball, or their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/swvlldistrict42?fref=ts.