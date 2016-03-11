Hope for Victims of Abuse

By Mario A. Cortez

Under the motto of “No More” members of the Latino community gathered in Downtown San Diego to learn about topics such as domestic violence, sexual assault and their repercussions in our community earlier this year.

Project Hope is an initiative by Alliance for HOPE for people who have suffered from an abusive relationship and wish to take a step forward in their life as leaders or professionals. This initiative offers community support and growth potential to those who have survived abuse.

“We are going to help them to not feel alone. Usually when survivors finish with their services, which last up to a year and a half, they don’t have a community where they can feel safe and without shame of sharing their past. This is why we want to create a community where they can receive support and manage to move forward,” highlighted Lisbet Perez of Project Hope in an interview after the event.

Perez, a survivor of domestic violence whom received legal status in the United States leads awareness of this initiative’s efforts. At a press conference held in January, she spoke of topics related to domestic abuse, which are a reality to many people, as well as the resources that can be found in San Diego County. She shared details about the goals that this new movement has.

“We launched Project Hope which is a new project from Alliance for HOPE but I think the most important work is the work we will do in the Latino community.”

Perez further elaborated about the programs that make up this project.

“There are four components. These are legal aid and workshops, the ‘Dress For Success’ program which is an eight week program that helps with applying to jobs or reaching a higher company position, weekend camps for mothers and children, and monthly art therapy workshops to help with emotional healing.”

Project Hope will also award three $3,000 loans to participants who wish to start a business or who would like to make their business grow.

“There are people who leave their businesses because of abuse and we want to help them return to their company,” Perez affirmed.

The AVON Foundation funded an extensive study of domestic violence and sexual abuse in the Hispanic community. This study revealed that among Latina women, 41% said that fear of being deported is the main obstacle in seeking help with abuse. Fear of losing their children and further violence as retribution for seeking help are other fears that 39% of women who participated in this survey have.

“[Domestic violence] does not respect cultures, legal or social status. This can happen to any person, and unfortunately no one wants to talk about it, especially if they have a good reputation or wish to maintain a family friendly image. Unfortunately many people don’t have the confidence to say ‘I’m a victim,’” Perez said.

Attorneys Ben Hernandez and Angela Sciglio also shared with La Prensa San Diego brief legal advice for those who have been victims of abuse and wish to proceed with a case.

“Sometimes [victims] believe that they don’t have evidence for court. But you don’t need medical reports nor police records to have a case. It’s just a matter of finding someone with the legal background. You can make a case for yourself or your children,” Hernandez shared.

“Texts or emails can be evidence as well as voicemails and the start of a case,” Hernandez added.

“On the immigration side, options exist for victims. Often times in your own declaration is considered evidence. The most important thing is to look for a restraining order and that helps an immigration case,” Sciglio stated.

Perez invited those who are tormented by abuse to seek help and begin a new phase in their life.

“Don’t be scared or ashamed. Unfortunately when victims end an abusive relationship they see it as the end of their life. It is not the end, it’s only the end of an abusive relationship that was not healthy. Without that that negative person you will have a better life, a free life and will realize your dreams. We want you to know that in Project Hope you will have a community of support, understanding and empowerment where we will help you get ahead,” Perez concluded.

If you would like to know more about Project Hope or amd Alliance for HOPE you can visit allianceforhope.com.