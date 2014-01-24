House of Mexico Installation Dinner

The House of Mexico (HOM) will hold its Annual Installation Dinner-Dance on Saturday January 25, 2014, from 5:00 PM to 10 PM at the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Restaurant in Old Town.

This annual event welcomes in the new 2014 Executive Board of Directors:

President: Bertha Hernández

Vice President: Irma Salas

Secretary: Gloria Cazares

Treasurer: Virginia Nava

Parliamentarian: Richard Estrada

This event is open to everyone in the community. It provides an opportunity for HOM members and friends to meet/greet the new board members and to learn about upcoming 2014 events. Tickets are $50 per person.

The House of Mexico is a nonprofit community organization that is a part of Balboa Park’s House of Pacific Relations. HOM is dedicated to sharing the rich history and culture of Mexico. Although the House of Mexico does not currently have a cottage, its members are actively working toward achieving the goal of building a HOM cottage by 2015, in anticipation of the Balboa Park Centennial celebration.

For more information, please visit the House of Mexico website at www.houseofmexico.org or contact Board Vice President, Irma Salas, at lv2bmex@yahoo.com