How to Create an Eggs-traordinary Easter Feast
Created: 27 March, 2015
Last update: 20 April, 2022
(Family Features) Brighten up your Easter feast with unique flavor twists to refresh traditional dishes like ham and deviled eggs. And don’t forget the decorations — it’s easy to create vibrant centerpieces using eggs dyed in the hottest seasonal shades.“We’ve developed easy tips to dress up your table, from the ham to the centerpiece,” said Mary Beth Harrington of the McCormick Kitchens. “An orange glaze can bring new flavor to the classic ham, while food color can be used to make a variety of spring-inspired egg dyes to feature in Easter table décor.”For more Easter dinner recipes and egg dyeing ideas, check out www.McCormick.com and visit McCormick Spice on Facebook and Pinterest.
SOURCE:
Orange Glazed Ham
Ingredients
- 1 bone-in spiral-cut ham, about 10 pounds
- 1 cup orange marmalade
- 1 teaspoon McCormick Mustard, ground
- 1/2 teaspoon McCormick Garlic Powder
- 1/4 teaspoon McCormick Black Pepper, Ground
- 1/4 teaspoon McCormick Cloves, Ground
Preparation
- Preheat oven to 325°F. Place ham on side in roasting pan. Mix marmalade and spices in small bowl until well blended. Brush 1/2 marmalade mixture over ham, gently separating slices so mixture can reach middle of ham. Cover loosely with foil.
- Bake 1 hour, basting occasionally with pan drippings. Remove foil. Brush with remaining marmalade mixture. Bake 45 minutes longer. Serve ham with pan drippings.
- Tip: Pair spices like ginger or chipotle with fruity jams and preserves to balance out saltiness of ham. Cherry Bourbon, Apricot Pineapple Chipotle or Lemon Ginger are easy flavor combinations your guests will love, and are all available on McCormick.com.
Serves
24
Preparation Time:
10 minutes
Cook Time:
1 hour 45 minutes
Smoky Deviled Eggs
Ingredients
- 6 hard-cooked eggs, peeled
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 teaspoon McCormick Mustard, Ground
- 1/2 teaspoon McCormick Paprika, Smoked
- 1/4 teaspoon Lawry’s Seasoned Salt
- 2 slices bacon, crisply cooked and crumbled
Preparation
- Slice eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks; place in small bowl. Mash yolks with fork or potato masher.
- Stir in mayonnaise, mustard, smoked paprika and seasoned salt until smooth and creamy. Spoon or pipe yolk mixture into egg white halves. Sprinkle with crumbled bacon.
- Refrigerate 1 hour or until ready to serve.
- Tip: Deviled eggs are a snap to customize once you create the base of egg yolks, mayonnaise and ground mustard. Try adding chili powder, red pepper and cumin for a Southwest variation or dill weed and parsley for a Dill Mustard version.
Serves
6
Preparation Time:
10 minutes
Easy Lemon Daisy Cupcakes
Ingredients
- 1 package (2-layer size) white cake mix
- 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons McCormick Pure Lemon Extract, divided
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter, softened
- 2 tablespoons sour cream
- 1 package (16 ounces) confectioners’ sugar
- 10 drops McCormick Yellow Food Color
- 18 large marshmallows
- Decorating sugar
- Jelly beans
- Green sprinkles
Preparation
- Prepare cake mix as directed on package, adding 1 tablespoon of lemon extract. Spoon into 18 paper-lined muffin cups, filling each cup 2/3 full. Bake as directed for cupcakes. Cool cupcakes on wire rack.
- For frosting, beat cream cheese, butter, sour cream and remaining 2 teaspoons lemon extract in large bowl until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Stir in food color until evenly tinted. Frost cooled cupcakes.
- To decorate cupcakes, cut each marshmallow crosswise into 5 slices. Sprinkle 1 side of each marshmallow slice with decorating sugar. Arrange 5 marshmallow petals on top of each cupcake to resemble daisy, pressing marshmallows into frosting. Place jelly beans in center of petals. Garnish with sprinkles.
Serves
18
Preparation Time:
30 minutes
Cook Time:
20 minutes
SOURCE:
McCormick