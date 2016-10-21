Importance of DACA Highlighted

By Mario A. Cortez

With testimonials and valuable information, community members advocating for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, highlighted the benefits of this program.

Alliance San Diego, a local human rights and immigrant rights advocacy group, held a briefing session where a panel made up of activists, beneficiaries of DACA, and others shared experiences, tips and points for consideration for young people seeking DACA’s protection.

Since coming into action four years ago, more than 800,000 young immigrants now enjoy legal protection which allows them to have a daily routine with less worries. Beyond the peace of mind that DACA offers, other benefits that recipients have been able to reap include the opportunity to continue higher education, being able to apply for bank loans, have a formal job, and being able to process a state identification or driver’s license.

It is estimated that in the San Diego area 38,000 young immigrants are eligible for deferred action, of which 27,000 currently meet all enrollment criteria.

According to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services website, the requirements to be eligible for DACA are: having been younger than 31 years on June 15, 2012; arriving to the U.S. before the age of 16; having continuously resided in the U.S. since June 15, 2007 until this day; being physically present in the U.S. on June 15, 2012 and at the time consideration for DACA is being requested; not having a lawful migratory status on June 15, 2012; be currently in school, have graduated from high school or its equivalent, or have been given honorably discharged from the military or Coast Guard; and not having been convicted of any felonies, three misdemeanors, or pose a threat to national security.

Itzel Guillen, immigrant integration coordinator for Alliance San Diego, is one of the thousands of beneficiaries of DACA. In 2012, Guillen hesitated to request protection at the possibility of a change in presidential administration, as Mitt Romney winning the presidential election of that year would have jeopardized the program, leaving her vulnerable to the authorities.

“I thought it was a risk worth taking. I still think that is true today,” Guillen shared. “Although the program is not a complete solution to the country’s broken immigration system, it is a step in the right direction.”

According to figures presented by Richard Barrera, San Diego Unified School District board member, DACA brings great benefits and opportunities to those who have requested it.

“Nationally, about 70 percent of those receiving DACA are pursuing a bachelor’s degree and 20 percent are pursuing an associate’s degree. In other words, 90 percent of recipients have been able to pursue higher education,” said Barrera. “Of these, 92 percent would have not decided to continue their studies without DACA. Thousands of young people in middle school and high school will have the motivation to get ahead in their education”.

In the face of an extremely unlikely, yet still latent, victory for republican candidate Donald Trump, there are those who fear for the fate of the deferred action program. This has prompted the group to make a call for participation in the November 8 presidential elections.

“The stakes are high for immigrant communities in these elections. We need to elect members of the House of Representatives and members of the Senate who are going to sit at the table to fight for comprehensive immigration reform and be speak for our communities,” Guillen said. “It is imperative that we urge our friends and family to vote. We need those who can vote to go out and do so.”

“The people in our community need to understand what is at stake in this election” said Barrera. “The future of our children is at stake, we have to get out and vote.”

The participating groups closed by announcing a series of informative sessions to be held at the El Cajon Public Library for those wishing to learn more about DACA or are seeking enrollment Upcoming informational sessions will be held on Thursday, October 27; Thursday, November 17; Saturday, December 3; and Saturday, December 17. The December 3 and December 17 sessions are for attendants with scheduled appointments only. The El Cajon Public Library is located on 201 East Douglas Avenue.