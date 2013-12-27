In 2014 New Hope for Aztlan: Imagine a New California

Celebrated Chicano author, poet, journalist and lecturer Luis Rodriguez throws his hat in the ring for California Governor

By Frankie Firme

Orale, Mi Gente!!

I cannot tell you how much pride I have in sharing the following press release with you of the Land of 1000 Dances, and all the beautiful people who have endured since the Movimiento ….

“Imagine a New California” – The Green Party of California Endorses Luis J. Rodriguez runs for Governor:

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Green Party of California after a week of online voting endorsed author and community leader Luis J. Rodriguez for governor of California. Luis has embarked on a grassroots campaign for governor of California, breaking new ground by calling for the end of poverty.

The campaign champions aligning resources to meet needs by providing livable and meaningful work or income, healthy and clean communities, free quality health care for all, the overhaul of the criminal justice system, and ensuring arts, culture and expression outlets in every neighborhood.

“This campaign is an imaginal poetic journey,” says Rodriguez. “It must be part of a movement for transformative and healing change that goes beyond elections and campaigns… Yet we also aim to win.”

Luis J. Rodriguez has been socially and politically active in California since the age of 16 when he was arrested during the August 29, 1970 Chicano Moratorium Against the Vietnam War in East Los Angeles. Within three years, he left gangs, drugs and a street life to become a leader, thinker and organizer, working for urban peace, social justice, labor equity, and immigrant rights.

At 22, he ran for a Los Angeles Unified School District board seat, impacting future races for progressives and people of color.

For the past 25 years, he’s also been a journalist, poet, fiction writer, children’s book writer, lecturer, and essayist. He has 15 books in multiple genres, including the bestselling—and often banned—memoir “Always Running, La Vida Loca, Gang Days in L.A.”

In 2012, the L.A. Weekly named Luis one of the 60 most fascinating people in Los Angeles.

“We won’t accept corporate money or be part of the discredited two-party system,” adds Rodriguez. “This is an independent campaign that seeks the endorsement of the Green Party, other independent electoral parties, organizations, and individuals who share a common belief.

In other words…for the people, from the people ! Sound familiar ( and almost forgotten?)

The campaign strives to incorporate visionary and practical leaders whose input and experiences stand to anchor a statewide, ground up, movement for real solutions to real problems.”

For more on the Luis J. Rodriguez for Governor campaign, a website has been created www.rodriguezforgovernor.org.

…Brutha gots MY vote !

Frankie Firme met Luis Rodriguez in 1969 while growing up in the streets of East L.A. & San Gabriel Valley, reconnecting in 2005 after a long break in time, the friendship & respect remain intact. Reprinted from LatinoLA.com