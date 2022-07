Valentina and Sabrina Apodaca

August 06, 1993 August 10, 1996

April 12, 1999 April 12, 1999

Our little Angels in Heaven. Its been fifteen years and a day doesn’t go by without you in our hearts and prayers. We love and miss you dearly. Tata Jerry, Nana Jeannette, Mama Judy, Auntie Bernie, and Auntie Camco.