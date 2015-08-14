Inocente Returns to Artwalk NTC @ Liberty Station

Inside of an art studio at SDSU a young woman is surrounded by a group of high school students from the university’s Upward Bound program, an early college preparation program for students that come from low-income and/or first-generation families currently in high school. As they prepare to start a painting of the university’s Hardy Tower they listen closely as she talks about her experience growing homelessness in San Diego. She is Inocente Izucar, subject of the 2012 Academy Award winner for Best Documentary Short Subject, Inocente.

As a child Mrs. Izucar’s father was deported to Mexico for domestic abuse, and thus started her family’s journey to homelessness. Inocente moved more than 30 times in nine years – living in cramped conditions with her mother and two younger brothers. Happily things have changed for Mrs. Izucar.

When the participants were asked what it was like working with her, Grecia Rivas exclaimed, “If I only had to describe Inocente in one word, it would be passionate. She is passionate about her art, her community, and most importantly herself. Her life experiences are the definition of passionate.”

As the group admires their finished piece, Inocente reflects, “I had an amazing morning at SDSU working with students who will be first generation college attendees. I love the mindset these teens had. They all want to get a higher education and all so motivated to learn. They have spent all summer learning and wanting more education. Blows my mind how amazing teens can be. I was definitely inspired today!”

Inocente will put on her first show in San Diego since the documentary was released at this years ArtWalk NTC. ArtWalk NTC @ Liberty Station, 2645 Historic Decatur Road. The art festival will run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on August 15 and 16 and attendance is free.