International Trade Day to Kick Off 2014 Caifornia Hispanic Chambers of Commerce Convention

With international trade becoming increasingly important to California’s economic growth, the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce will devote a special day to the topic during its 2014 Annual Convention in Orange County.

The three-day convention, running from Aug. 13 to 15, promotes the development of Hispanic entrepreneurs and emerging Latino businesses in California.

For international trade day on Aug. 13, panelists will discuss first-hand experiences doing business across the border, cross-border trade matters, opportunities, logistics, and financial sources for cross-border business.

Martha Montoya, CEO and Founder of Los Kitos Produce, which exports products like fruits and vegetables to Mexico, Korea, and the Middle East, will be one of many panelists sharing their expertise and discussing international trade at the convention.

“International Trade is one of the fastest growing business segments in California,” Montoya said. “We are successful because as Hispanics, we are able to mold ourselves and adapt our ways of doing business with other countries.”

The Sacramento Center for International Trade Development (CITD) and its California-Mexico Trade Assistance Center (CMTAC) have been working alongside the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, one of the largest members of the CHCC, to help businesses grow through International Trade.

“Global trade should be at the forefront of any California company’s business strategy,” said Ester Gordillo, Director of the California-Mexico Trade Assistance Center. “California businesses have opportunities to export across all industry sectors. Mexico is California’s largest trading partner and a natural global business destination for California businesses.”

The convention will be held at the Hyatt Regency Orange County with thousands expected to attend.

This year’s convention theme “Latino Business Energizing, Powering, Transforming the U.S. Economy” showcases the power of Latino businesses in California and the impact they are making in California’s economy.

“Our 35th convention focuses on providing resources to our local chambers ,” said Alice Perez, President and CEO of the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce.

To register for the convention or to inquire about the Business Expo, visit www.cahcc.com.