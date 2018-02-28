International Women’s Day Exhibit to be Held at The Front

By Ana Gomez Salcido

The Front, an art gallery located in San Ysidro, will celebrate the 11th annual International Women’s Day exhibit featuring 21 works of art created by women artists from all over the world.

The exhibit will open with a reception on Thursday, March 8, at the gallery located at 147 W San Ysidro Boulevard in San Ysidro.

“Each year, we have an open call for artists in the community, and this time, we are running the exhibit under the theme #MyVoice, which relates to all the women’s marches and the online activism of recent months, regarding gender issues or even abuse, among others,” said Consultant Curator Francisco Eme to La Prensa San Diego. “Women used social media sites to express themselves, give their opinion or to report abuse. And we decided to use the title #MyVoice to establish all of these context into the exhibit.”

Artists from different parts of the world including Mexico, United States and Korea, were chosen to be part of the exhibit.

“This will be one of our most assorted exhibitions we have done. It will include different types of works like various textures, video presentations and even live performances,” said Eme. “We will also have parallel activities in the following months besides the exhibit that runs from March 8 to May 4, 2018.”

Tijuana’s company, Pendulo Cero, will have a dance performance at The Front on March 17 at 7 p.m. At the same gallery, there will be a Zine Festival that will include poetry presentations from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 31.

Other activities at the gallery include a music festival from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 7.

“The Front is one of the most important art galleries in San Diego, because of its location. This gallery is located at a crucial area in San Diego, that is currently in the watch from all over the world for different reasons including migration, environmental and economic issues,” said Eme. “We are located at the heart of the border, and the artists that participate in The Front are people that live in San Ysidro, or that come from San Diego or Tijuana. There is no other place like this one.”

All the activities related to the 11th annual International Women’s Day exhibit are free and open to the public.

“We invite everyone to come, you can have a snack and enjoy an international piece of art,” Esme said. “We are not only interested in art and artists, we are also interested in the community.”

This year, participant artists are Paola Viola, Mariela Canchari, Judith Christensen, HeeJung Shin, Meghan Allison Ibanez, Sarah Matthews, Mara Nasland, Marianela de la Hoz, Anna Siqueiros, Anna Stump, Arzu Okal, Akiko Surai, Minnie Valero, Cat Phillips, Cat Coppenrath, Jennifer Vargas, Kathy Nida, Kim Niehans, Laura Hurtado, Gail Scheneider, and Ingrid Hernandez.

The invited artists for this years exhibit are Bhavna Mehta and Michelle Montjoy.