It’s OK to Say Merry Christmas…Really!

An open letter to my atheist, agnostic, fanatics of every persuasion friends.

By Edie J. Adler

A number of years ago when a local radio station started playing Christmas music during this season, I received an e-mail asking me to call the station to complain. I told the sender that I rather enjoyed the festive music and suggested he turned the dial if he didn’t like it. I wonder how he’s doing…..but I digress.

When I started writing my now traditional yearly “It’s OK to Say Christmas” column, I never thought things would get so bad. Seems to me that every year someone finds something new to complain about; nothing is off limits, even toy drives to benefit less fortunate children are a no-no.

A South Carolina school has cancelled its annual Christmas toy drive after a group of self-described “humanists” sent them a letter of complaint saying that the project, Operation Christmas Child, which the small charter school had been participating in for a couple of years, violates the US Constitution. They further accused the school of bribing their students and trying to convert them to Christianity. Seriously!?!

An elementary school in Frisco, TX has banned not only Christmas trees, but the colors red and green at their “winter party” and the students are not allowed to wish one another a Merry Christmas.

Some parents in Massachusetts tried to cancel the annual student trip to see “The Nutcracker” because the play contains a Christmas tree. Thankfully the Belmont school officials reversed their decision to cancel the trip after pressure from outraged parents helped them see the error of their way! Of course the original group of nutcrackers accused the parents who supported the trip of discrimination! Wouldn’t it be easier to just not sign your kid’s permission form if you don’t want him or her exposed to such atrocities as a Christmas tree during a play about CHRISTMAS?

And God forbid some store would put up a nativity scene or wish its customers “Merry Christmas” – hell would freeze over and the ACLU would own that store and the owner’s first born for generations to come!

Some people seem to thrive on being offended. A guy was complaining on FB about a Channukah doll for sale at Bed, Bath and (the great) Beyond: “Mench on a Bench” which, by the way, I thought was very cute.

I feel sad for those people. Their lives must be so empty and miserable they have to inflict their unhappiness on the rest of us.

Lighten up people! While I appreciate (not) your concern and consideration for my fragile spirit, let me assure you, wishing me a Merry Christmas or exposing me to Christmas music, Christmas trees and Christmas decorations will not break my spirit! The Constitution grants us freedom OF religion, not FROM religion. This beautiful country of us was founded on Judeo/Christian values, let’s not forget that.

Let’s not deprive our children of the beauty, innocence, and magic of this season.

“Silent Night” is a beautiful song, not an attitude we should adopt. Be silent no more. If you’re as tired as I am of this “political correctness” running amok, speak up! Enough is enough.

I invite you to join the campaign started by my friend Amalia Gonzalez a couple of years ago: the next time someone wishes you “happy holidays” respond with a hearty “and a Merry Christmas to you too!” You’d be surprised how many smiles you get.

Edie J. Adler is a Jewish actress, author, and public speaker who enjoys Christmas. She lives in the Valley with her husband Neal, their 6 dogs, 4 cats, 3 parrots, 1 turtle, and 1 flying reindeer. Reprinted from LatinoLA.com