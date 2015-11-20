Jaime Partners Hired for Cross Border Xpress The San Diego-Tijuana Airport Connection

Located at the Otay Mesa border crossing, the Cross Border Xpress will be an enclosed pedestrian sky bridge that spans the United States-Mexico border, connecting directly to the Tijuana International Airport (TIJ). The bridge will provide direct, safe and convenient access for the more than two million TIJ passengers per year who currently cross the border.

The Tijuana airport offers more flights to more Mexican cities than any airport in Southern California, and it also features flights to Shanghai. The Cross Border Xpress is being designed to U.S. and international security standards, and will include U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) operations on the north side of the facility and Mexican Immigration and Customs on the south side.

Expert construction management company, Jaime Partners, is spearheading two groundbreaking projects inside the Cross Border Xpress: Sky Free Shop and Wings Restaurant. Jaime Partners is providing their expertise on design building services and overseeing these projects from start to finish.

The 4,500-square-foot Sky Free Shop, set to open in December 2015, is a retail center specializing in high-end products. Guests can shop a wide variety of products free of taxes.

Wings Restaurant is a classic restaurant that can be found in most Mexican airports. Established in 1965 in Mexico, Wings will be making its debut in the United States in February 2016. It’s the first of its kind in the United States and internationally; Jaime Partners will guide this project from A-Z. This 4,600-square-foot, family-friendly restaurant will have a sports bar and a 1,500-square-foot patio for guests to enjoy a meal outdoors. Sticking to the traditional and signature concept of the restaurant, Jaime Partners will oversee all operations and will act as the owner’s representative inside the terminal.

Jaime Partners is a leading provider of building and construction advisory services in San Diego. From the inception to launch of a project, Jaime Partners breathes life into its clients’ visions for office, industrial, restaurant, retail and hospitality spaces. Having completed a variety of recognized projects, the Jaime Partners team continues to acquire a wide range of experience working in different industries, with a diverse array of clientele. With decades of combined experience in project consulting and program, project and construction management, Jaime Partners uses the latest technologies and strategies to provide the best results for new and existing clients. As the owner’s representative, each and every detail is accounted for and nothing falls short of perfection when working with Jaime Partners.

For more information, please visit www.JaimePartners.com.