Japanese Hit ‘Your Name’ Premieres This Weekend

By Mario A. Cortez

When a comet flies over Japan for the first time in 1,000 years, Mitsuha, a girl from the countryside, dreams that she is a young man living in the city. That same night, Taki, a busy student from Tokyo, dreams he is a young lady living in an unfamiliar rural village. What happens next will change their lives forever.

Japanese director Makoto Shinkai’s latest anime feature “Your Name” follows Mitsuha and Taiki’s peculiar dreams and their real-life quest to make sense of what’s happening to them at night.

Shinkai has become known in the animation industry for his compelling storytelling, exquisite animation talent, and his knack for both art direction and photography. Among his most renowned works are 2002’s “Voices of a Distant Star” and 2007’s “5 Centimeters per Second”, both of which are considered modern classics and have gathered a status as favorites among anime enthusiasts.

Since being released in its native Japan, “Your Name” has been crowned as the highest grossing Japanese anime film of all time, raking in $192.5 million domestically and over $289 million worldwide. Reception for this animated feature has also been red-hot, earning a 97 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, near universal praise from critics, and is earning a very strong online following. Needless to say that this is one of the year’s must see films.

“Your Name” opens this Friday, April 7, at select theaters.

ABOUT THE FILM

“Your Name” (君の名は – Kimi no Na Wa)

Rating: PG

Runtime: 107 minutes

Genre: Fantasy, Drama/Comedy

Country of Origin: Japan

Year of Release: 2016

U.S. Release: 2017