Jenni Rivera Album with Final Performance Goes on Sale

Just a few days before the anniversary of singer Jenni Rivera’s death a year ago, a disc with the last performance of “La Diva de la Banda” will go on sale, the Universal Music Latin Entertainment/Fonovisa label said.

The record company said in a press release that the album “1969-Siempre. En Vivo desde Monterrey, Parte 1” will go on sale Tuesday in Mexico and the United States.

The disc, which also has a DVD, is made up of norteño band and acoustics music that were part of the artist’s repertoire during her final performance at the Arena Monterrey on Dec. 8, 2012.

That same night, Rivera, 43, died together with six others when their plane crashed and none survived.

Included in the album are such numbers as “Que Me Entierren con la Banda,” “Rosita Alvirez,” Vida Prestada,” “Se Les Pelo Baltazar,” “Clave Privada,” “El Moreño” and “Dos Botellas de Mezcal.”

On the DVD are various sections like “Amor de Fans” and “Mariposa de Barrio,” a part that presents a tour of the Southern California community where the artist was born and raised.

The press release also says that in the video, Jenni recounts parts of her life never before seen or published.