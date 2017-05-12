‘Jersey Boys’ couldn’t take my eyes off of you

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

I’m not one to brag but if you had seen “Jersey Boys” two days in a row, you’d be writing an article too.

“Jersey Boys” graced San Diego with amazing talent Thursday, May 11, at the San Diego Civic Center.

I went in blind to the show on Thursday having not been familiar with their music or any Broadway performance.

I’ve always dreamed of going to New York and seeing a show but instead the show came to me.

The “Jersey Boys” was born 13 years ago at the La Jolla Playhouse. The show is based off a 1960/’70s quartet made up of bandleader Tommy DeVito, bassist Nick Massi and Frankie Vali.

It was a fast-paced show and they played classic hits like “Can’t Take my Eyes Off of You.” I would recommend the show to anyone who is a fan or is considering attending their first show. For those interested in seeing the show, it will be at the San Diego Civic Center through Sunday.

The actors also surprised a group of 50 newly naturalized citizens and myself Wednesday, May 10, at Gompers Preparatory Academy by singing the national anthem and “I Wonder Why” by Dion and The Belmont.

