Klinsmann Travels with 26 Players for Training Camp in Sao Paulo, Brazil

U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Jurgen Klinsmann has decided to bring all 26 players called into the January camp on the trip to Brazil, where the team will train for 12 days as part of a “dry run” for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Klinsmann had considered trimming the roster to 23 players, but after an excellent week of training determined that the full group would travel.

“We have been extremely pleased with the performance of the group in the first week,” said Klinsmann. “The players came in very fit and have done really well in training. Therefore, we believe they have all earned a chance to go to Brazil for these next 12 days. We are excited about getting down to Sao Paulo and continuing the work. This is a huge opportunity to get to know our environment for the World Cup.”

The team will be based at the training site of Sao Paulo FC, one of the premier facilities in Brazil and the host of the U.S. base camp this summer. In addition to daily sessions, the U.S. will hold two closed-door scrimmages during the visit.

The camp culminates with a friendly against the Korea Republic on Feb. 1 in Carson, Calif. Kickoff at StubHub Center is set for 2 p.m. PT, and the match will be broadcast live on ESPN2, WatchESPN, ESPN Deportes Radio and UniMas.

More than 18,000 tickets have been sold for the USA’s first game in the New Year, which is the only game currently scheduled for the team to be played in the United States before the naming of the World Cup roster in May.