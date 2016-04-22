La Prensa San Diego Moves to Barrio Logan!

Barrio Logan has been home to the Mexican-American and Chicano community for over 100 years, and its where La Prensa San Diego recently moved to be closer to roots of San Diego’s Latino community.

A lot has changed since the first edition of La Prensa San Diego in 1976. 40 years ago, there were no media outlets where our community could get reliable information through eyes that saw things how we saw them. While other media and news outlets reported stories that brought outsider perspectives and narratives into the community, the founders of La Prensa San Diego believed in bringing our collective perspective into the news mix.

Over the years, and through the tenure of three publishers, La Prensa San Diego has brought together members of the community, students, activists, political figures, local journalists, and many others to provide an unbiased narrative in describing the issues and events that affect our community.

After 40 years, bringing you news that is relevant continues to be our mission. With the upcoming elections, 2016 is an critical year. Important issues will be on the ballot, as well as political campaigns ranging from city council seats to the presidency, so it is even more important to stay informed. Our collective Latino vote can shift the outcome of elections and help steer our nation in a direction that will benefit our families and communities.

Today, La Prensa San Diego has an even larger reach in print, on the Internet, on Twitter and Facebook, and in more locations throughout the Country than ever before. La Prensa San Diego will continue to serve all of San Diego County, from San Ysidro to Fallbrook, from Oceanside to Downtown, with relevant bilingual content, now from our new studio in Barrio Logan.

As a tribute to Barrio Logan, we offer a guide to historic and active community locations that help make this neighborhood the center of the Latino community in San Diego. Enjoy!