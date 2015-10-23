La Raza Lawyers Association Names Chief Deputy DA Nuñez ‘Attorney of the Year’

San Diego County District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis announced today that Chief Deputy District Attorney Victor Nuñez was named Attorney of the Year by the San Diego La Raza Lawyers Association (SDLRLA) and he will be recognized at its scholarship fund’s annual dinner and gala tonight. Chief Deputy DA Nuñez began his career at the DA’s Office in 1985, working over the years in the DA’s Narcotics, Juvenile, Appellate, Superior Court, Gangs and Special Operations Divisions. He served as Chief of the DA’s South Bay Branch and in 2015 he was promoted to Chief Deputy District Attorney.

“Chief Deputy DA Victor Nuñez represents the best of the DA’s Office,” DA Dumanis said. “His dedication to pursuing justice has made him a role model for prosecutors statewide. In addition, his support of the Latino legal community is helping diversify the profession in San Diego County.”

Chief Deputy DA Nuñez was the 2006-2007 President of the SDLRLA and he was one of the founding members of the SDLRLA Scholarship Fund. He has mentored dozens of young Latino lawyers and law students.

During his career at the DA’s Office, Nuñez has prosecuted serious felonies including gang murders, rapes and other violent crimes. As part of the International Liaison Team of the DA’s Office, Nuñez coordinated prosecutions in Mexico of offenders who fled from the United States. He has presented training programs in Spanish for attorneys, judges, and law enforcement in Mexico on the oral advocacy process and California law. He has also been an instructor for the National Institute of Trial Advocacy, Conference of Western Attorney Generals and California Western School of Law “Proyecto ACCESO.”

Since 1998, Chief Deputy DA Nuñez has served as Vice-President of the Community Youth Athletic Center, a nonprofit youth program focused on giving at-risk kids a safe after-school alternative through a boxing and tutoring program. For the past 12 years, he has been the principal organizer of the CYAC’s fundraising efforts, which includes the “Battle of the Badges.”