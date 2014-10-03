La Santa Cecilia will sing in Escondido

By Pablo J. Sáinz

When they sing about the daily struggle of immigrants in the United States, it is because the members of La Santa Cecilia know very well what they are talking about.

The mother of the singer, La Marisoul, lives in Tijuana and crosses the border daily to go clean houses in San Diego.

Accordionist Pepe Carlos announced that he once lived in the U.S. without documentation.

One way or another, the six members of La Santa Cecilia have lived the problems of immigrants: their struggles, their dreams, their triumphs.

That is perfectly reflected in their acclaimed album, 30 días, which was released last year and won a Grammy in the Latin rock category. Soon La Santa Cecilia has won the taste of Latino audiences, thanks to that peculiar feeling that these musicians put into their songs, hymns to young immigrants.

“These songs are inspired by our families, our colleagues,” La Marisoul said in an interview. “What we sing is something very familiar to us. We tell the stories of our people, my mom, my friends. It’s important to us because we have lived it.”

La Santa Cecilia will sing songs of protest and love in a concert on Friday, October 10, at 7:30 p.m.at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

In the band’s most famous song, El hielo (ICE), they capture a variety of moments in the daily lives of undocumented immigrants and their children.

Eva pasando el trapo sobre la mesa, ahí esta cuidando que todo brille como una perla… José atiende los jardines, parecen de Disneyland… Martha llegó de niña y sueña con estudiar… Pero se le hace difícil sin los papeles.”

In the video (in reality a short film made by director Alex Rivera), we can see several undocumented people who decided to come forward to put a face to the suffering of the families awaiting deportation or who have been deported.

El hielo (ICE) emphasizes how cruel Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids are.

“El hielo anda suelto por esas calles… Nunca se sabe cuándo nos va a tocar… Lloran, los niños, lloran a la salida… Lloran al ver que no llegará mamá.”

“Beyond immigration policy, separation of families is something inhuman,” said La Marisoul, who grew up in the streets of Los Angeles.

The title of the album, 30 días, refers to the struggles many workers every month, when they have to pay the rent and their bills. Other songs include Monedita and Nuestra Señora Reina de los Ángeles, is a tribute to the City of Angels.

La Santa Cecilia, which is distinguished by a sophisticated blend of norteño, rock, bolero, and cumbia, released another album this year, titled A New Day. The band recently participated in the soundtrack of the film Cantinflas.

Named after the Catholic patron saint of music, La Santa Cecilia may well be the emblem of a generation of young Latinos in California: bilingual, bicultural, with undocumented family, with Mexican regional music and hip-hop and alternative rock.

These musicians began their career playing for tourists visiting the traditional Placita Olvera in downtown Los Angeles.

Although it has won a Grammy and public recognition, accordionist Carlos Pepe said they have not forgotten their roots.

”We feel very fortunate for all of this support, but every day we wake up eager to work to earn a living in music,” said the musician. “Music, in a way, is our own American Dream.”

For more information about the concert of La Santa Cecilia at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido, visit www.artcenter.org.