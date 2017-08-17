La Vuelta Takes One More Ride

By Mario A. Cortez

The city’s finest lowriders will be lining the streets of Logan Avenue one more time.

The La Vuelta Car Cruise, which gathers the San Diego lowrider community every other Wednesday, is celebrating the end of its cruise season in a big way by throwing an end of summer festival.

The cruise, which began as a way to highlight businesses on Logan Avenue and raise funds to improve the block’s appearance, has now grown into a biweekly block party event which gathers lovers of vintage custom automobiles and the lowrider lifestyle.

Miguel Alatorre of the Logan Avenue Consortium spoke to La Prensa San Diego about the mid-week events and the upcoming festival.

“All the business owners here are good friends and we all got together one day (and) we asked ourselves ‘how can we bring more people into the block?’” Alatorre said.

“Since we are out of the (Barrio Logan Maintenance and Assessment District) we don’t get the same services that the rest of Logan Heights does; so we had to figure out a way to raise money to help keep our streets clean and keep the block presentable, especially since we have more people from out of town visiting,” Alatorre added.

Since its inception, La Vuelta has hosted visitors from all over San Diego and out of town and has also highlighted the work of several of the city’s car clubs and artists. Visitors drawn to event have also had the chance to discover many established and up-and-coming businesses in the neighborhood.

The upcoming free, family-friendly event will feature a car show, food, live music from local bands and DJs, vendors, and a beer garden.

“We’re trying to bring something that reflects Logan, the different cultures, the different styles of music, and something that will showcase us and the community,” Alatorre stated.

La Vuelta’s End of Summer Cultural Festival will run from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Aug. 26 along Logan Avenue.