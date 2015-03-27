Labor and Civil Rights Leader César E. Chávez Center of Series of UC San Diego Events

By Christine Clark

UC San Diego News Center

Latino leaders, artists and activists, such as LeRoy Chatfield, former advisor to César E. Chávez; and Lalo Alcaraz, prolific editorial cartoonist, are among those participating in the various events planned for the 2015 University of California, San Diego César E. Chávez celebration.

The annual series of events, taking place from March to May, honor the life and legacy of Chávez, a civil rights advocate, labor leader and proponent of nonviolent activism.

“This campus celebration is an important commemoration of the life and contributions of César E. Chávez, who fought tirelessly for social justice and equal rights,” said Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. “I’d like to thank all of the committee members who helped to plan a diverse array of events which reflect both the spirit and integrity of César E. Chávez and UC San Diego’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The events include awards ceremonies honoring those furthering Chávez’s ideals, a screening of never before seen footage of “César’s Last Fast,” as well as a showing of the 2002 film “Real Women Have Curves” and a discussion on the health and labor conditions of farm workers in Fallbrook, Calif.

According to César E. Chávez Month Celebration Committee co-chair Katherine Arias Garcia, UC San Diego’s celebration this year is special because it marks the 50th anniversary of the Delano Grape Strike.

“In 1965, the Latino farm workers, led by César Chávez, joined the Filipino American farm workers in the Delano Grape Strike,” said Garcia. “This was the beginning of two communities coming together to fight for living wages and dignity in the fields.”

A sampling of UC San Diego’s César E. Chávez events and details are below. For more information on the campus’s celebration, click here.

César E. Chávez Celebration Kickoff Luncheon and Awards Ceremony 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 1, Price Center Ballroom East

UC San Diego’s opening event includes awards honoring individuals for furthering Chávez’s ideals in their communities, including this year’s UC San Diego undergraduate essay contest winners. The keynote speaker is Lalo Al-caraz, a Mexican-American cartoonist, most well known for being the author of the comic “La Cucaracha,” the first nationally syndicated, politically-themed Latino daily comic strip. Contact chan intern@ucsd.edu for more information.

César E. Chávez Month Celebration Committee’s “An evening with Lalo Alcaraz” 6 to 8 p.m., April 1, The Loft

Alcaraz will be available for a question and answer session with participants. He is currently a producer and writer on Seth MacFarlane’s upcoming animated Fox program “Bordertown.” Alcaraz’s recent books include “A Most Imperfect Union: A Contrarian History of the United States” with Ilan Stavans and “Latino USA: A Cartoon History, 15th Anniversary Edition.” Contact aorozco@ucsd.edu for more information.

Performance of Placas: The Most Dangerous Tattoo – 4 to 6 p.m., April 21, Visual Arts at Structural and Materials Engineering (SME) Performance Space

This theatrical performance is an excerpt from the critically-acclaimed play by UC San Diego alumnus Paul S. Flores. The play is about transnational gangs, tattoo removal and healing. The performance will be followed by a discussion with the cast and gang peacemaker Alex Sanchez. Contact sezarate@ucsd.edu for more information.

Never Before Seen Footage: “César’s Last Fast” and Q&A with LeRoy Chatfield Noon to 2 p.m., April 22, Institute of the Americas

This special screening will feature never before seen footage of “César’s Last Fast.” LeRoy Chatfield, close advisor to Chávez for many years and a consultant to the documentary, will be doing a Q&A after a short screening. He will speak personally on his time working with the United Farm Workers and Chávez. This event is free and open to public. Contact hcervantes@ucsd.edu for more information.

The Invisible Farm Workers of Fallbrook 6 to 8 p.m., April 27, UC San Diego School of Medicine, Leichtag Building – Room 107

The public is invited to join the Latino Medical Student Association (LMSA) and Border Health Project for a documentary screening, photo display and discussion of Fallbrook farm workers. Contact k2garica@ucsd.edu for more information.

“Real Women Have Curves” Film Screening 4 to 7 p.m., May 7, Cross Cultural Center

Following this screening of the film “Real Women Have Curves,” students may ask questions of playwright Josefina Lopez, who authored the original play, “Real Women Have Curves.” She will talk about the film and engage in critical dialogue about the issues of body, gender, sexuality and education. This event is free and open to the public. Contact eluribe@ucsd.edu for more information.

Chávez’s birthday on March 31 is a statewide holiday which is observed by UC San Diego on March 27.