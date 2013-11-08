Laid-off McDonald’s employee demands justice

By Pablo J. Sáinz

After working for almost six years at the McDonald’s across from San Diego City College, Leobardo Meza was fired in mid-October for buying a hamburger for one of the many homeless people who visit the restaurant.

It is against McDonald’s policy that employees buy food for customers, although at that location many employees help the homeless by buying them food.

“Everybody does it,” Meza said.

However, community activists claim that Meza was really fired as retaliation for participating in the August, San Diego Fight for 15 strikes, in which fast food workers demanded wages of $15 per hour.

“I’m in debt,” said Meza, who has a wife and two children to support. “I don’t have any money. What they did with me is an injustice. They violated my labor rights.”

On Thursday, October 31st, a coalition of community activists, workers’ unions, and college students, protested in front of McDonald’s located on Park Ave., across from San Diego City College. More than 200 people walked from City College to the restaurant demanding Meza be given his janitorial job back.

“Give Leobardo his job back!” “Hamburgers and lies! We are with Leobardo!” were some of the chants protesters were screaming in favor of Meza, who is originally from Mexicali and is a U.S. permanent resident.

Tony Perez, one of the organizers of the movement known as San Diego Fight for 15 Action, which represents fast food industry workers, said that Meza is facing retaliation for fighting for his labor rights.

“This is wrong and it is an injustice,” Perez said. “Leobardo didn’t do anything inappropriate. McDonald’s management did something that is inhumane because they fired him for feeding someone who was hungry.”

Dozens of City College and nearby San Diego High School students were present during the protest.

“As students we have the obligation to support people who didn’t have the opportunity to get a higher education,” said Berenice Cruz, member of MEChA, a Chicano student organization at City College. “We won’t give up until Leobardo gets his job back.”

In a statement, Bob Sutherland, a McDonald’s franchisee who owns the restaurant located on 1260 Park Blvd., denied all the accusations.

“The accusations being made are absolutely false,” Sutherland said. “With regard to employees participating in protests, I respect an em-ployee’s right to protest lawfully and peacefully. However, in this particular case, the accusation that Leobardo Meza was terminated because of his participation is untrue and is unrelated to whether or not he fed a homeless person.”

In a separate statement, McDonald’s USA said that the company respects its workers’ rights to protest.

“Employees who participate in these activities and return to work are welcomed back and scheduled to work their regular shifts as usual,” said the statement. “The story promoted by the individuals organizing these events does not provide an accurate picture of what it means to work at McDonald’s.”

Community organizers said that they would continue to rally in front of McDonald’s every Thursday at 2 p.m. until Meza is hired back.

“Thank you for raising your voice for this fast food work-er,” City College Chicano Studies Professor Enrique Davalos told the crowd. “Our department is completely supporting Leobardo’s cause.”