Late Goal Salvages a 1-1 Tie against Santos Laguna

TORREON, Mexico– (March 7, 2015) Argentine striker Gabriel Huache scored in stoppage time to help Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles to a 1-1 tie against host Santos Laguna on a rainy Saturday night.

The Xoloitzcuintles (Xolos) striker tapped into the net a Jose Ayovi header centered pass as he charged the goal line, saving a point in the LIGA MX 2015 Clausura standings. The Week 9 tie extends Club Tijuana’s unbeaten streak to eight games. The Xoloitzcuintles (6-1-2) sit on top of the Mexican league standings with 20 points, one better than second place Veracruz. Both teams meet Friday March 13 at Estadio Caliente in a Week 10 match.

Club Tijuana withstood a late Santos surge thanks in part to a handful of standout saves by Xoloitzcuintles goalkeeper Cirilo Saucedo. Perhaps the most important of those saves came moments before the final whistle. Santos Diego Gonzalez sent a header to the upper left corner of Club Tijuana’s goal. Saucedo got his hands on the ball on the goal line, redirecting it off the crossbar then the upright. Santos players argued the ball crossed the line but referee Francisco Chacon waived play on.

It was Gonzalez who gave Santos a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute when he sent in a header off a Jesus Escoboza centered pass into the six-yard box.

Following the goal, Club Tijuana picked up the pressure, similar to earlier in the match. Colombian striker Dayro Moreno came close to tying the game minutes away from halftime. Moreno turned and shot on goal from a volley but the ball bounced off the post.

The visiting Xoloitzcuintles continued its pressure for an equalizing goal in the second half. Venezuelan midfielder Juan Arango came close with a free kick in the 52nd minute. Coach Daniel Guzman’s team continued attacking and eventually found the equalizer.

Xolos vs. Santos Laguna at Estadio TSM

FINAL SCORE: XOLOS 1, SANTOS LAGUNA 1

ROSTERS:

Club Tijuana: 3. Javier Gandolfi, 4. Jesus Chavez, 6. Javier Guemez (Ricardo Da Silva 86th Minute), 7. Gabriel Hauche, 9. Alfredo Moreno (Henry Martin 62nd), 13. Cirilo Saucedo, 15. Joe Corona (Jose Ayovi 62nd), 17. Dayro Moreno, 18. Juan Arango, 22. Juan Carlos Nuñez, 23. Richard Ruiz

Santos Laguna: 1. Augustin Marchesin, 2. Oswaldo Pantoja, 4. Jesus Molina, 8. Diego Gonzalez, 11. Nestor Calderon, 16. Adrian Aldrete, 21. Jorge Tavares (Andres Renteria 71st), 24. Carlos Izquierdos, 27. Javier Orozco (Rodolfo Salinas 89th), 94. Jose Abella, 99. Jesus Escoboza

Goals scored by:

1-0 – 24th Diego Gonzalez- Santos

2-0 – INJ- Gabriel Hauche- Tijuana