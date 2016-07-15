Latino Artists at Comic-Con

By Staff

Several San Diego Latino artists will be featured at a panel discussion during ComicCon to showcase Chicano and Latino art, discuss exciting new ventures, and help bridge ComicCon to a thriving Barrio Logan art scene.

Spearheaded by longtime artist Mario Torero, the panel will also include artist and activist Fernando Vosso and Igor Goldkind, one of the founders of the original ComicCon, among others.

“There is a renaissance of consciousness of superheroes and the epicenter is in the gods of the Americas,” said Fernando Vosso.

“Comic-Con can be our storyboard to reveal our Altantean heritage,” Vosso added.

Other panelists include Cesar Castañeda of Chicana Art Gallery, David Favela from Border X Brewery & Gallery, Bob Green from The Roots Factory, and Chris Martino of BaslieIE and CM Curational.

Barrio Logan has fostered a growing art corridor along Logan Avenue from 16th Street to 26th Street, with several galleries and restaurants hosting artwork along the ten block row.

“Our local artists have been working in Barrio Logan for over 45 years, not only in public murals in and around Chicano Park, but also as sculptors, graphic designers, and commercial artists,” said Mario Torero. Torero is one of the artist of public murals in Chicano Park.

Launch Party

In celebration of the Latino Artists panel, local artists will be hosting a launch party called Comic Con Huevos,

on Saturday, July 23rd, from 9:00 p.m. to midnight at 1712 Logan Avenue, the new office headquarters for La Prensa San Diego. The party will feature digital art displays from local Latino artists projected on the interior walls of the building.

The invitation to the launch party claims “We have the cajones to challenge stereotypes with a full spectrum of art, science, fun and metaphysics“ and invites people to “experience digital projections of larger than life creations such as Mario Torero’s mustache wearing Batman and Fernando Vossa’s sacred avatar beings who have eaten from the tree of immortality.”

Guests are invited to bring a tequila shot glass along with their critical eye for the San Diego renaissance of the Latino heart on a comic canvass.

The event will feature a cash beer bar, finger foods, and digital art displays.

“We are excited to host this launch party at our new offices,” said Art Castañares, Publisher of La Prensa San Diego. “We recently moved our newspaper back to Barrio Logan where it was founded 40 years ago, and we want to support the growth of local art in the Barrio Logan area,” Castañares added.

RSVP for the launch party by calling 619-425-7400.