Latino Runs for Leucadia Wastewater District Board

By Mark R. Day

Hector Ericksen’s name may not sound Latino, but he is one of several Latino candidates running for office in the upcoming November elections. He is seeking a position on the Leucadia Wastewater District’s Board of Directors.

Born in a small fishing village in Oaxaca, Mexico of a Mexican mother, and a A U.S. American father, Ericksen moved to Los Angeles 1957 when he was three-years-old.

His father, Charlie Ericksen, is the legendary founder of Hispanic Link News Service in Washington , D.C. The elder Ericksen has mentored several generations of Hispanic news reporters, many of whom have gained fame at many U.S. newspapers and other media outlets.

Fast forward to 2009. Hector Ericksen and his wife, Maribeth Bandas moved to Carlsbad where Hector continued working with Hispanic Link and pursued his interest in environmental issues, among them water conservation.

While in Washington, Ericksen served as executive director of the Human Environment Center, whose mission was to “educate, unite, and engage the community on environmental and sustainable growth issues.”

He gives two reasons for seeking the seat on the Leucadia Wastewater District Board. “For one thing nearly 22 million gallons of secondary treated wastewater are dumped into the Pacific Ocean every year. We need to look at better options for wastewater use.”

His second reason is the need for a more diverse representation on local boards by persons of different races. “Everyone should be interested in environmental and water issues,” he said. “It’s important to get participation from the broader community.”

Ericksen is also a founding member and president-elect of the Route 78 Rotary Club, and he sits on the Dean’s Advisory Council, College of Education , Health and Human Services at Cal State San Marcos. He is also on the board of directors for the Fiesta del Barrio Carlsbad Association.

Ericksen and Bandas have three adult children, a dog named Dante and a cat called Gomez. They also adopted another dog from the Helen Woodward Animal Center in 2011.

