Latino Voices Part of 2018 Comic-Con Lineup

By Marielena Castellanos

From panels, film previews, to autographs Latinos and Latin American celebrities and artists will be among those creating a buzz at this year’s Comic-Con, offering fans options not to miss.

American Actress of Cuban origin, Danay Garcia joins members of the “Fear the Walking Dead” panel on Friday morning in Hall H. Carlos D’Anda, an American comic book artist will give a demonstration on inking, and drawing in English and Spanish, D’Anda is known for his work on Marvel’s Star Wars comic.

Jorge R. Gutiérrez, the Mexican animator, painter, writer and director the Book of Life and creator of the multiple Annie Award and Emmy Award-winning animated television series, El Tigre will be a part of a panel on Friday on the state of the animation industry.

Brazilian Rafael Albuquerque best known for his work on “All Star Batman” and winner for the New York Times bestseller “American Vampire” will also be at this year’s Comic-Con. Attendees at this year’s Comic-Con might also want to look out for Sergio Aragones the Spanish/Mexican cartoonist and writer best known for his contributions to Mad magazine will also be at this year’s convention and so will Daniel José Older who won the international Latino Book Award and is the author of the New York Times bestselling “Shadowshaper, Star Wars Last Shot,” the popular Bone Street Rumba urban fantasy series.

Beyond the Convention Center, events will be held at four other locations in downtown: the San Diego Central Library, the Hilton Bayfront Hotel, the Horton Grand Theatre, and the Marriott Marquis. Seating in all event rooms at Comic-Con is on a first-come, first-served basis, and some artists charge for autographs.

This is a partial listing of events celebrating Latino and Latin American celebrities and artists.

Thursday, July 19, 2018 – 10:00 am – 11:00 am

Border Narratives: Voices from Beyond the Wall

Location: San Diego Central Library (Shiley Special Events Suite)

Latinx comics professionals discuss their work and their experiences living in a time of resurgent nationalism and a countrywide obsession with borders, both physical and psychological. Topics will include the current state of Latinx characters in comics, the importance of diverse creators and the question of representative authenticity, and how comics creators can partner with libraries to provide the best access to books and community programming from outside the monoculture.

Speakers are Johnnie Christmas (Firebug, Angel Catbird), Marco Finnegan (Crossroad Blues), Ricardo Padilla (executive director and co-founder of the Latino Comics Expo), Zeke Peña (illustrator at The Nib, Photographic: The Life of Graciela Iturbide), and Isabel Quintero (Gabi, A Girl in Pieces,Photographic: The Life of Graciela Iturbide). Moderated by Chloe Ramos-Peterson (library market sales representative at Image Comics).

Thursday, July 19, 2018 – 12:30pm – 1:30pm

Independent Movie Making Across the Borders

Location: Marriott Grand Ballroom 3 & 4

Mitch Hyman (Bubba the Redneck Werewolf), Dirk Sholar (Violent Realm), Romulo Molina (RomneyRo Films), Frank Rodriguez (Gran Fiesta de Cine Mexicano), Alejandro Soltero (Vieja Escuela) and Rolando Ruiz (Homisapiens Films) talk about the challenges and rewards of making your own movie here and around the continent, and share what they have learned making theirs. Moderated by Sebastian M. Fink.

Friday, July 20, 2018 – 12:20pm -12:45pm

Illegal Aliens

Location: Marriott Grand Ballroom 3 & 4

Due to the recent arrival of undocumented immigrants, the city of Simpletown holds a special city council meeting to determine if the town should officially ban the newcomers. Participating panelists include Justin Schaack (director, writer), Kristin Schaack (director, writer), and David Bowler (producer).

Friday, July 19, 2018 2:30pm-7:00pm

Ruben Najera

Director/Actor (Crystal of Truth, Kill Her! Matala!)

Location: Sails Pavilion

The El Centro native and professional skateboarder returns to Comic-Con. Najera has had various signature products with some of the top brands in the action sports industry as well as graced the cover of numerous skateboard magazines. His various work as a stuntman and skateboarder in music videos led him to branch into becoming an actor in movies and now filmmaker as well.

Friday, July 20, 2018 5:00pm-6:00pm

Voices of Mexico

Location: AA03

Jessica Angeles, actor (Ladybug, Breath of the Wild), Sebastian Llapur, actor (Star Wars: Rogue One Battlefront, Finding Nemo), Luis Daniel Ramirez, actor (Smallville: Absolute Justice, Dragon Ball)

Mexico produces 65 percent of all the dubbing for Latin America, a market of 450 million consumers and Mexican fans love their voice actors. Hear the stories from top of voice actors from Mexico.

Saturday, 21, 2018

Juan Ortiz,

Artist (Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz, Lost In Space)

Location: AA19

Since 1985, Juan has been an illustrator/designer for Disney and Warner Bros. and has penciled covers for DC Comics’ Looney Tunes and Tiny Toons magazines. He is also the publisher of his own comic book series, Silver Comics, seen in the Disney/Dreamworks release I Am Number Four (produced by Steven Spielberg) as well as The Skull Army, a macabre/detective pulp, featuring his creation (named) The End.

Ortiz is an avid Star Trek enthusiast and an accomplished artist that set out to create an art program representing each of the 80 episodes from the Star Trek: The Original Series.

Sunday July 22, 2018 1:15pm-2:15pm

Ricardo Liniers Siri

Writer/Artist (Macanudo, The Big Wet Balloon)

Location: AA21

Liniers Siri is best known “Liniers,” the creator of the popular Latin American comic strip Macanudo. American audiences have been introduced to Liniers Siri through his New Yorker covers, 4 volumes of the Macanudo strip, and children’s books that include The Big Wet Balloon, Written and Drawn By Henrietta, and Good Night, Planet. His books have been published in more than 10 languages all over the world, from China to Columbia, Sweden to Japan.

Sunday July 22, 2018 1:00pm

Mayans M.C.

Location: Hall H

Fans get a special look at FX’s “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff “Mayans M.C.” with co-creator Kurt Sutter, co-creator Elgin James and Stars J.D. Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Danny Pino, Emilio Rivera, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, and Vincent “Rocco” Vargas.