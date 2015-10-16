Lawyer Felix Sanchez Helping people to immigrate is a family tradition

By Pablo J. Sáinz

The passion for helping people to immigrate and the desire to always help families stay together in the U.S. are things that lawyer Filex Sanchez has in his heart since childhood.

It was on this same location where Sanchez has his own office on San Ysidro Blvd., where during his childhood he grow up watching his parents work hard on their immigration consulting office, busy filing application forms and immigration petitions.

“It was very amazing to me to see how they helped so many people,” recalls Sanchez, who is the main lawyer for Union Law Firm, an immigration practice with its main location in San Ysidro. “What I am doing today is to work on the foundation that my parents put. Who would have imagined that 20 years later I would have the privilege of working in the same place as them, but now as an immigration lawyer.”

And it makes a huge difference being an immigration lawyer as opposed to an immigration consultant. As a lawyer, Sanchez has the capacity and legally has the authority to perform duties that a consultant can’t. For example, a consultant cannot give legal advice.

“As a lawyer I can offer complete representation,” said the lawyer, who has almost 10 years of practicing immigration law. “We represent in court, we represent in front of the government. We become one hundred percent responsible for the case.”

His father is retired. His mother continues as a tax preparer. All of the Sanchez family, beginning with Filex, is committed to continue helping families stay together in the United States, without worrying about their immigration status.

Lawyer Sanchez and his team at Union Law Firm, can help families solve their immigration matters, from deportation and political asylum, to visas for domestic violence and family petitions.

“We solve all kinds of migration issues,” he says.

A current topic is deferred action, the program that President Barack Obama implemmented three years ago and that benefits young undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

Also, the deferred action program for parents of citizens and permanent residents that President Obama announced last year but unfortunately was blocked by a judge in Texas, is one of the topics that people most want to know about, according to Sanchez.

In AVVO.com, a website where customers rate attorneys, Sanchez has a multitude of favorable testimonials from families who have benefited from his representation and immigration assistance.

“It seems like a dream that the whole process was so fast, despite being such a difficult case,” wrote one satisfied client about the services of Sanchez and Union Law Firm.

Another customer wrote that “the lawyer was always attentive to everything we needed.”

Union Law Firm has its main office in San Ysidro and also has locations in Escondido and across the border in Tijuana.

These three sites give the customer an advantage, because they can meet with lawyer Sanchez in south and north San Diego County, and with his associates in Mexico to discuss their situation face to face.

Another advantage of getting their immigration legal representation at Union Law Firm is that Sanchez and his team will help not only to file immigration applications and petitions, but also to develop an immigration strategy.

“We need to see the options that each person has, inform you of your options, creat a strategy to move forward,” he said.

For options that you and your family have, consult with your attorney Filex Sanchez and his team of professionals at Union Law Firm, located at 325 E. San Ysidro Blvd., San Ysidro.