Lemon Festival Returns to Chula Vista

By Ana Gomez Salcido

Sweet summer fun will fill Chula Vista’s Third Avenue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 5, at no cost to the community to celebrate the city historic reign as the lemon capital of the world.

Presented by Third Avenue Village Association, the 22nd annual Lemon Festival will close traffic on Third Avenue to open Chula Vista’s original neighborhood to hundreds of vendor booths welcoming over 45,000 eager attendees.

“The Lemon Festival celebrates the heritage of Chula Vista, which was once the lemon capital of the world. The area used to be full of lemon orchards, and that’s where the festival got its name,” said event manager at Third Avenue Village Association, Kelly Lannom to La Prensa San Diego. “The Lemon Festival is not just based on lemons, but it’s the name of the festival to celebrate the heritage of the area and bring the community together.”

Attendees are encouraged to sport their brightest yellow outfit to enjoy lemon-infused activities, live bands, sour contests, family fun, a lemony beverage bar, and lemon infused treats.

Lemonade Bandstand at F Street will be rocking with live bands from various genres including: The Lemon Squeezers, The Orbitrons and Serious Guys.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to compete for glory and prizes in the Lemon Pie Eating, Lemon Peeling, the Best Lemon Outfit and Largest Lemon contests. All ages are welcome to participate. Festival guests interested in the contests will be directed to sign up at the Lemonade Bandstand sound booth.

At the event, kids and adults alike can enjoy a grove of fun in Memorial Park where bungee rides, a rock wall, glitter tattoos, a reptile show and more will delight thrill seekers of all ages.

The Lemon Festival’s Lemon Bar, located near the F Street stage, will offer local lemon infused craft beer, sangria and craft cocktails to quench the thirst of adults looking for something stronger than lemonade.

The 22nd Lemon Festival will also include interactive features and giveaways from community partners that are going to be available to attendees.

“Last year, we had over 45,000 attendees, and we expect this year to be the biggest yet,” Lannom added. “We have a few new things this year compared to last year like the Lemon Bar area.”

Parking spots will be available in the surrounding area, but attendees are encouraged to use public transit as part of the fun.

Two children 12 and under ride free on the MTS Trolley and bus with each paying adult. The E Street and H Street Transit Centers along the UC San Diego Blue Line have bus routes that stop at the doorstep of the event.